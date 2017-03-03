Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
100,000-year-old human skulls from east Asia reveal complex mix of trends in time, space
 by Staff Writers
 St. Louis, MO (SPX) Mar 03, 2017


Virtual reconstructions of the Xuchang 1 and 2 human crania are superimposed on the archeological site where they were discovered. Image courtesy Xiujie Wu.

Two partial archaic human skulls, from the Lingjing site, Xuchang, central China, provide a new window into the biology and populations patterns of the immediate predecessors of modern humans in eastern Eurasia.

"The biological nature of the immediate predecessors of modern humans in eastern Eurasia has been poorly known from the human fossil record," said Erik Trinkaus, a corresponding author for the study and professor of anthropology at Washington University in St. Louis. "The discovery of these skulls of late archaic humans, from Xuchang, substantially increases our knowledge of these people."

More importantly, he noted: "The features of these fossils reinforce a pattern of regional population continuity in eastern Eurasia, combined with shared long-terms trends in human biology and populational connections across Eurasia. They reinforce the unity and dynamic nature of human evolution leading up to modern human emergence."

Securely dated to about 100,000 years ago, the Xuchang fossils present a mosaic of features.

+ With late archaic (and early modern) humans across the Old World, they share a large brain size and lightly built cranial vaults with modest brow ridges.

+ With earlier (Middle Pleistocene) eastern Eurasian humans, they share a low and broad braincase, one that rounds onto the inferior skull.

+ With western Eurasian Neandertals, they share two distinct features - the configuration of their semicircular canals and the detailed arrangement of the rear of the skull.

The study is co-authored by researchers from institutions in Beijing, Zhengzhou and Shanghai, China, including Zhan-Yang Li, Xiu-Jie Wu, Wu Liu, Xing Gao, Xiao-Mei Nian and Li-Ping Zhou. This work has been supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Chinese Academy of Science. Li, Z.Y., Wu, X.J., Zhou, L.P., Liu, W., Gao, X., Nian, M.N., Trinkaus, E. (2017) Late Pleistocene archaic human crania from Xuchang, China. Science (in press).

ABOUT US
Will naming the Anthropocene lead to acceptance of our planet-level impact
 Bethlehem PA (SPX) Feb 28, 2017
 "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." This phrase - from William Shakespeare's tragic play Romeo and Juliet - is among the most famous acknowledgements in Western culture of the power of naming to shape human perception. According to the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS), the professional organization that defines Earth's time ... read more
Related Links
 Washington University in St. Louis
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
Haitians' ire over carnival spending amid hurricane's ruins

 Carnival helps Rio put crime, recession on back burner

 Canada conservationist warns of 'cyber poaching

 In Mosul, a long-term battle to repair Iraq's heritage
ABOUT US
Two radar eyes are better than one

 New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics

 NYU researchers coax colloidal spheres to self-assemble into photonic crystals

 Scientists discover how essential methane catalyst is made
ABOUT US
Calculating recharge of groundwater more precisely

 New urgency in fight to restore Florida Everglades

 Saab to provide support for Swedish navy underwater systems

 First direct measurements of Pacific seabed sediments reveal strong methane source
ABOUT US
Air pollution may have masked mid-20th Century sea ice loss

 UN reports Antarctica's highest temperatures on record

 International team reports ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean

 Arctic sea ice decline influences European weather
ABOUT US
'Our daily bread' has hidden climate costs

 Brexit sows seeds of doubt for British farmers

 SpaceX delivers BAM-FX to ISS for Zero Gravity Solutions

 Researchers unravel powerful tool in maize breeding
ABOUT US
After year of calm, Mt Etna bursts into life

 Water slowly restored in Chile capital after deadly floods

 Study targets warm water rings that fuel hurricane intensification

 Guatemala's Volcano of Fire erupts
ABOUT US
22 dead in DR Congo army clashes with M23 rebels

 Tanzania bans booze sachets

 France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed

 UN airstrikes in C.Africa target 'heavily armed' militia
ABOUT US
Mothers dictate lifelong grooming habits in chimps

 Newfound primate teeth take a big bite out of the evolutionary tree of life

 Study shows ancient humans arrived in South America in multiple waves

 Will naming the Anthropocene lead to acceptance of our planet-level impact



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement