Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SHAKE AND BLOW
16 dead, 100 missing as cyclone hits India, Sri Lanka
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Dec 1, 2017


A powerful cyclone has killed at least 16 people across India and Sri Lanka, uprooting trees and cutting power for millions amid warnings Friday that the storm would intensify.

Disaster officials said nine people were killed in India and seven in neighbouring Sri Lanka, most crushed by trees ripped up by destructive winds raging at 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour.

Warships have been deployed to comb the southeastern coast for fishing boats missing in wild seas, India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Another official said an estimated 100 crew were aboard the missing vessels, with fears held for their safety.

Torrential wind and rain unleashed by Cyclone Ockhi has shut down schools in Chennai, a coastal Indian city of seven million where conditions are set to worsen.

Images broadcast from southern India showed the scale of the destruction as the cyclone reached the shore, with electricity poles toppled and trees torn asunder.

Tourists in Kochi, a coastal city in the southern Kerala state, have been told to stay away from popular beaches where huge waves are pounding the shore.

Power was cut for millions in Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu state as the storm made its way from Sri Lanka, with India's meteorological department warning of worse to come.

"The system is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours," the department said in its update.

India's eastern coast -- including state capitals like Chennai and Bhubaneswar that are home to millions -- is prone to seasonal storms that wreak immense damage between April and December.

In 1999, more than 8,000 people were killed when a cyclone battered the eastern state of Orissa.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Cyclone Cempaka kills at least 19 in Indonesia
 Jakarta (AFP) Nov 29, 2017
 A tropical cyclone which hit Indonesia's main island of Java has triggered severe flooding and landslides which left 19 dead, an official said Wednesday. Landslides claimed 15 lives in east and central Java, while four others perished in floods unleashed by Cyclone Cempaka. "Thousands of homes, hectares of agricultural land and public facilities are also flooded," said Sutopo Purwo Nugr ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Beijing evicts migrants onto cold streets, sparking outcry

 Russia opens commission into 'nuclear incident' report

 Seven 'trapped' after cargo ships collide off south China

 China port city blast caused by illegal explosives: police
SHAKE AND BLOW
New way to write magnetic info could pave the way for hardware neural networks

 Device could reduce the carbon footprint of ethylene production

 Researchers inadvertently boost surface area of nickel nanoparticles for catalysis

 X-rays reveal the biting truth about parrotfish teeth
SHAKE AND BLOW
Why are there no sea snakes in the Atlantic?

 The world needs to rethink the value of water

 Scientists discover resilient 'heart' of Great Barrier Reef

 Children who avoid tap water have lower lead levels but more tooth decay
SHAKE AND BLOW
Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice

 Added Arctic data shows global warming didn't pause
SHAKE AND BLOW
Istanbul anglers keep up tradition despite stocks alarm

 Gene discovery may halt worldwide wheat epidemic

 Genome of wheat ancestor sequenced

 Fighting plant disease at warm temperatures keeps food on the table
SHAKE AND BLOW
Indonesia reopening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash fears

 New Zealand says no charges over killer quake building

 Bali volcano burns wedding dreams, threatens economy

 16 dead, 100 missing as cyclone hits India, Sri Lanka
SHAKE AND BLOW
Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner

 China hails new Zimbabwe leader, denies role in transition

 China taps Africa at Morocco Silk Road investment forum
SHAKE AND BLOW
Long-term logging study demonstrates impacts on chimpanzees and gorillas

 Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood

 What grosses out a chimpanzee?

 Human evolution was uneven and punctuated, suggests new research



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement