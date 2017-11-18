Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FIRE STORM
19 dead in Beijing fire: state media
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 18, 2017


A fire tore through a house in Beijing Saturday killing 19 people and injuring eight, Chinese state media said.

The inferno broke out in Beijing's southern Daxing district, Xinhua news agency said, citing local authorities.

The report did not specify the cause but said an unspecified number of suspects were in police custody.

Xinhua said the fire was brought under control some three hours after it erupted and that the injured had been rushed to hospital.

Deadly fires are common in China, where fire safety regulations are widely flouted and enforcement is often lax.

Eleven people died in September when a fire broke out in two houses in the eastern city of Taizhou.

FIRE STORM
EU to re-think civil protection aid after Portugal fires
 Lisbon (AFP) Oct 30, 2017
 The European Union is re-thinking civil protection assistance, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Monday, after a request from Portugal which this year suffered several deadly forest fires. "We will consider, at Portugal's request, the reorganisation of civil protection in Europe," Juncker said at a press conference alongside Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. ... read more
Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FIRE STORM
Dimming Sun's rays to cool planet will affect storms too: study

 UN urges end to Myanmar attacks against Rohingya

 15,000 scientists say threats to planet now 'far worse'

 Iran scrambles to aid victims of killer quake
FIRE STORM
Study explains how droplets can levitate on liquid surfaces

 Research highlights ethical sourcing of materials for modern technology

 The environmental implications of 3-D printing

 A gel that does not break or dry out
FIRE STORM
Nepal scraps mega hydropower deal with Chinese firm

 New islands could solve Bangladesh land crisis: experts

 How a 'shadow zone' traps the world's oldest ocean water

 Researchers use forensic science to track turtles
FIRE STORM
A new timeline for glacial retreat in Western Canada

 Research shows ice sheets as large as Greenland's melted fast in a warming climate

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play
FIRE STORM
Peruvian farmer scores small win in court over German energy giant

 Weed-killer prompts angry divide among US farmers

 Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps

 Sensors applied to plant leaves warn of water shortage
FIRE STORM
Quake-stricken Iranians vent anger at former president

 S. Korea quake leaves dozens injured, 1,500 seeking shelter

 Aid slow to reach quake-hit Iranian villages; Israel offers help

 State of mourning in Greece after deadly flood: PM
FIRE STORM
Virginia Tech explore causes of land cover change in African savannas

 Climate change and neglect threaten Senegal's Saint Louis

 Army takes over Zimbabwe: What we know

 Amnesty warns companies on child labour in DRCongo cobalt mining
FIRE STORM
High cognitive ability not a safeguard from conspiracies, paranormal beliefs

 Chimp study reveals how brain's structure shaped our evolution

 Study shows video games could cut dementia risk in seniors

 Put your head inside a brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement