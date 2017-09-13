Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
2011 Tohoku-oki earthquake: Results from seismic reflection data
 by Staff Writers
 Boulder CO (SPX) Sep 13, 2017


file image

A striking finding of the 2011 Tohoku-oki earthquake (Mw 9.0) is that more than 50 meters of coseismic fault slip reached the trench axis. In addition to this, seismological studies found a clear depth-dependent variation in the source location between high- and low-frequency seismic energy radiation. However, structural features that may control the slip behavior in the rupture zone have not been well examined.

In their article for Geosphere, authors Shuichi Kodaira and colleagues processed seismic reflection data acquired in the rupture zone by a Japanese research vessel Kairei and examined depth-varying structural characteristics.

The resultant characteristic structures were a frontal prism, which is a wedge-shaped sedimentary unit at the trench-ward tip of the overriding plate, a reflective zone at the seaward end of the coherent continental framework above subducted oceanic crust, and subducted horst-and-graben structures that could be traced down to ~25 km depth.

Kodaira and colleagues considered the size and distribution of the frontal prism together with data from a previous study and found that the frontal prism along the Japan Trench is well-developed from central to the northern end of the Japan Trench.

The association of the frontal prism and the large slip zone of the 2011 Tohoku-oki earthquake as well as the fault zone of the 1896 Sanriku earthquake indicates that tsunami earthquakes with large shallow slip have occurred where the frontal prism is well developed. Clear horst-and-graben structures, which were formed due to bending the oceanic plate at a subduction zone, were imaged beneath the frontal prism and the reflective zone.

These images show that the throws of the normal faults associated with the horst-and-graben structures are larger by up to ~2 km beneath the reflective zone. This indicates continuous bending of the plate even after the oceanic plate is subducted.

By considering seismic images and seismicity observed by both on-land and ocean-bottom seismograph networks, Kodaira and colleagues identified the following depth-varying structural features: The shallow part of the rupture zone, where tsunami earthquakes occur, is characterized by low levels of short-period seismic energy radiation, a well-developed low-velocity frontal prism and reflective zone, and low seismicity along the plate interface.

In the rupture zone from the reflective zone to 25 km deep, where large coseismic slips with low levels of short-period seismic energy are observed, subducted horst-and-graben structures are imaged and background seismicity along the plate interface is very low.

In the rupture zone deeper than 25 km, clear seismic images were not obtained, but high landward-dipping background seismicity was observed. This is interpreted that the plate interface at this depth is characterized by high background seismicity.

Research Report: Depth-varying structural characters in the rupture zone of the 2011 Tohoku-oki earthquake

SHAKE AND BLOW
Mexico quake toll rises to 96
 Mexico City (AFP) Sept 11, 2017
 Authorities recovered more bodies Monday from the rubble of the Mexico's huge earthquake, bringing the death toll to 96 as the president prepares to visit the worst-hit region, his office said. The latest deaths were reported in the southern state of Oaxaca, which bore the brunt of Thursday's quake and which President Enrique Pena Nieto was expected to visit on Monday. Mexican authoritie ... read more
Related Links
 Geological Society of America
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Global split over Rohingya crisis as China backs Myanmar crackdown

 Sometimes 'sorry' makes things worse

 With Irma goodwill gesture, Tesla's remote control raises eyebrows

 Christchurch's quake-hit cathedral to be rebuilt
SHAKE AND BLOW
New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality

 Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment for leather products

 Bit data goes anti-skyrmions
SHAKE AND BLOW
Taking a deep breath in the North Atlantic

 Vulnerable Pacific states demand urgent climate action

 More 'losers' than 'winners' predicted for Southern Ocean seafloor animals

 Your tap water may contain plastic, researchers warn
SHAKE AND BLOW
Experts call for added focus on the impact of glacier mass loss on downstream systems

 Massive Antarctic volcanic eruptions linked to abrupt Southern hemisphere climate changes

 What changes when you warm the Antarctic Ocean just 1 degree

 Record-low 2016 Antarctic sea ice due to 'perfect storm' of tropical, polar conditions
SHAKE AND BLOW
Scientists developed 'smart fertilizer'

 prices jump as Irma approaches Florida

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Drought response in global crops may be as complex as day and night
SHAKE AND BLOW
Mourners sob, sift wreckage of huge Mexico quake

 Why Irma wasn't as catastrophic in Florida as feared

 At least 10 dead in Cuba from Irma: official

 Mexico quake kills 65, deadly storm strikes
SHAKE AND BLOW
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
SHAKE AND BLOW
Large-scale study of genetic data shows humans still evolving

 Groups are more likely to lie than individuals, new study shows

 Humans are still evolving, study suggests

 Grammatical patterns survive extreme social upheaval



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement