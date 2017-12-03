6.0 quake causes light damage, power outages in Ecuador

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Quito (AFP) Dec 3, 2017
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook coastal Ecuador Sunday, opening cracks in walls and cutting electricity in the province of Manabi, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The quake occurred at 6:19 am local time (1139 GMT) some 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the coastal town of San Vicente, Ecuador's Geophysical Institute reported on Twitter.
"For the moment we have no victims to lament, nor significant material damage," President Lenin Moreno said on his Twitter account.
So far only minor cracks have been detected in some houses and power was knocked out in the towns of Chone and Bahia de Caraques, risk management secretary Alexandra Ocles told radio Ciudadana.
The Ecuadoran navy's Oceanographic Institute said there was no danger of a tsunami.
Manabi was hit by a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016 that killed 673 people and caused more than $3 billion worth of damage.
Ecuador straddles the Nazca and South American tectonic plates, making it highly susceptible to seismic activity.
Two weeks ago, a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the province of Guayas in southwestern Ecuador, causing structural damage.
Dallas TX (SPX) Nov 30, 2017
Recent earthquakes in the Fort Worth Basin - in the rural community of Venus and the Dallas suburb of Irving - occurred on faults that had not been active for at least 300 million years, according to research led by SMU seismologist Beatrice Magnani. The research supports the assertion that recent North Texas earthquakes were induced, rather than natural - a conclusion entirely independent ... read more
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement