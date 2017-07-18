7.7-magnitude quake hits off Russia: US scientists

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) July 18, 2017
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Monday off the eastern coast of Russia, according to the US Geological Survey, causing officials to initially warn of a tsunami threat in parts of the Pacific.
But the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center lifted that forecast a short time later, saying it did not expect "a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami," and adding there was no threat to Hawaii.
"Minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some coastal areas near the earthquake over the next few hours," the center said.
Waves had been initially forecast to be less than 0.3 meters (1 foot) above the tide level for coasts in the area ranging from Russia to Hawaii, the tsunami authority said.
The quake at 2334 GMT hit 123 miles (199 kilometers) east-southeast of Nikol'skyoe, Russia, the US Geological Survey said, noting that it struck at a depth of 11.7 kilometers.
6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Peru: USGS
The quake hit at approximately 9:05 pm local time (0205 GMT) with a depth of 44 kilometers (27 miles).
It occurred some 220 kilometers west of Arequipa, Peru's second most populous city.
Though there was no initial evidence of damage the tremor provoked alarm among Peruvians, with the Mayor of the southern town of Caraveli saying residents there had taken to the streets.
"The tremor has been very strong here in Caraveli," Mayor Santiago Neyra said. "It has generated fear in the population."
Social media users suggested the quake was felt as far south as the country's Chilean border.
Peru lies on the so-called "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
The South American country records about 200 earthquakes a year, most of them going unnoticed by the public.
The last major earthquake to shake Peru hit in August 2007, killing 595 people.
Sydney (AFP) July 13, 2017
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea on Thursday, officials said, but no Pacific-wide tsunami warning was issued. The tremor hit at a depth of 46 kilometres (28 miles) near the sparsely-populated New Ireland region, 110 kilometres southeast of the town Kokopo, the United States Geological Survey said. The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center ruled out a widesprea ... read more
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement