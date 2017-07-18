Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SHAKE AND BLOW
7.7-magnitude quake hits off Russia: US scientists
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) July 18, 2017


18 dead, 18 missing in China flooding: media
Beijing July 17, 2017 - Flooding in China's northeast has left 18 dead and 18 missing, state media said Monday, after the latest deadly deluge to hit the country this summer.

The central and eastern parts of Jilin province were hit by driving rain Thursday and Friday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

More than 110,000 were forced to flee the city of Jilin due to the heavy rain, it said, adding that the government had sent over 32,000 rescue workers to the area.

China has been hit by a series of fatal floods this summer, leaving dozens dead and displacing huge numbers of people.

Last week authorities said that at least 63 were killed by landslides and floods in central China, which forced 1.6 million to flee.

Authorities in the southern region of Guangxi earlier this month said two dozen people had been killed or gone missing due to flooding, which also damaged thousands of houses.

Eight dead, several missing in Arizona flash-flooding
Los Angeles July 17, 2017 - Flash flooding that swept over a swimming hole near Payson, Arizona has left at least eight people dead with several still missing, authorities said Sunday.

Sheriff's office staff responded to an emergency call after the flooding at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole, said J. Adam Shepherd of the Gila county sheriff's office.

"Eight individuals have been confirmed deceased and search operations continue for remaining missing individuals," Shepherd said in a statement, without specifying how many people were still unaccounted for.

A flash flood warning was in effect for southeast Arizona until Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the Arizona Emergency Information Network, flash flooding has claimed at least 40 lives in the state since 1996, more than any other storm-related hazard.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Monday off the eastern coast of Russia, according to the US Geological Survey, causing officials to initially warn of a tsunami threat in parts of the Pacific.

But the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center lifted that forecast a short time later, saying it did not expect "a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami," and adding there was no threat to Hawaii.

"Minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some coastal areas near the earthquake over the next few hours," the center said.

Waves had been initially forecast to be less than 0.3 meters (1 foot) above the tide level for coasts in the area ranging from Russia to Hawaii, the tsunami authority said.

The quake at 2334 GMT hit 123 miles (199 kilometers) east-southeast of Nikol'skyoe, Russia, the US Geological Survey said, noting that it struck at a depth of 11.7 kilometers.

6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Peru: USGS
Lima (AFP) July 18, 2017 - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck just off Peru's southern coast Monday, the US Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake hit at approximately 9:05 pm local time (0205 GMT) with a depth of 44 kilometers (27 miles).

It occurred some 220 kilometers west of Arequipa, Peru's second most populous city.

Though there was no initial evidence of damage the tremor provoked alarm among Peruvians, with the Mayor of the southern town of Caraveli saying residents there had taken to the streets.

"The tremor has been very strong here in Caraveli," Mayor Santiago Neyra said. "It has generated fear in the population."

Social media users suggested the quake was felt as far south as the country's Chilean border.

Peru lies on the so-called "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The South American country records about 200 earthquakes a year, most of them going unnoticed by the public.

The last major earthquake to shake Peru hit in August 2007, killing 595 people.

6.4-magnitude quake hits off PNG
 Sydney (AFP) July 13, 2017
 A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea on Thursday, officials said, but no Pacific-wide tsunami warning was issued. The tremor hit at a depth of 46 kilometres (28 miles) near the sparsely-populated New Ireland region, 110 kilometres southeast of the town Kokopo, the United States Geological Survey said. The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center ruled out a widesprea ... read more
