Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
A kiss of death - mammals were the first animals to produce venom
 by Staff Writers
 Johannesburg, South Africa (SPX) Feb 14, 2017


This is an artist's impression of the Euchambersia. Image courtesy Wits University.

Africa is a tough place. It always has been. Especially if you have to fend off gigantic predators like sabre-toothed carnivores in order to survive. And, when you're a small, dog-sized pre-mammalian reptile, sometimes the only way to protect yourself against these monsters is to turn your saliva into a deadly venomous cocktail.

That is exactly what a distant, pre-mammalian reptile, the therapsid Euchambersia, did about 260 million years ago, in order to survive the rough conditions offered by the deadly South African environment. Living in the Karoo, near Colesberg in South Africa, the Euchambersia developed a deep and circular fossa, just behind its canine teeth in the upper jaw, in which a deadly venomous cocktail was produced, and delivered directly into the mouth through a fine network of bony grooves and canals.

"This is the first evidence of the oldest venomous vertebrate ever found, and what is even more surprising is that it is not in a species that we expected it to be, " says Dr Julien Benoit, researcher at the Bernard Price Institute for Palaeontological Research at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

"Today, snakes are notorious for their venomous bite, but their fossil record vanishes in the depth of geological times at about 167 million years ago, so, at 260 million years ago, the Euchambersia evolved venom more than a 100 million years before the very first snake was even born. "

As venom glands don't fossilise, Benoit and his colleagues from at Wits University, in association with the Natural History Museum of London used cutting edge CT scanning and 3D imagery techniques to analyse the only two fossilised skulls of the Euchambersia ever found, and discovered stunning anatomical adaptions that are compatible with venom production. Their results were published in the open access journal, PlosOne, in February.

"First, a wide, deep and circular fossa (a space in the skull) to accommodate a venom gland was present on the upper jaw and was connected to the canine and the mouth by a fine network of bony grooves and canals," says Benoit. "Moreover, we discovered previously undescribed teeth hidden in the vicinity of the bones and rock: two incisors with preserved crowns and a pair of large canines, that all had a sharp ridge. Such a ridged dentition would have helped the injection of venom inside a prey. "

Unlike snakes like vipers or cobras, which actively inject their prey with venom through needle-like grooves in their teeth, the Euchambersia's venom flowed directly into its mouth, and the venom was passively introduced into its victim through ridges on the outside of its canine teeth.

"Euchambersia could have used its venom for protection or hunting. Most venomous species today use their venom for hunting, so I would rather go for this option. In addition, animals at that time were not all insectivorous, particularly among therapsids, which were very diverse."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of the Witwatersrand
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
EARLY EARTH
Fossil treasure-trove reveals post-extinction world ruled by sponges
 Beijing, China (SPX) Feb 10, 2017
 New deposits with exceptionally well-preserved fossil communities are always exciting, but some are more interesting than others. Windows into particularly important times or environments can tell palaeontologists much more than narrow views into a time that is already well known. A window into the aftermath of the second-biggest mass extinction since the rise of animals is therefore very intere ... read more

EARLY EARTH
Justice for victims of Nepal's civil war slips away

 Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: official

 Facebook adds tool for helping in times of crisis

 Six cosmic catastrophes that could wipe out life on Earth
EARLY EARTH
Most stretchable elastomer for 3-D printing

 New material that contracts when heated holds great industrial potential

 Record-breaking material that contracts when heated

 Aavid Thermacore Europe's technology will keep solar satellite cool
EARLY EARTH
RE2 Robotics to further develop EOD underwater manipulator system

 Litter is piling up on the Arctic sea floor

 Study: Deep-sea mining causes long-lasting ecological damage

 Splitfin flashlight fish uses bioluminescent light to illuminate plankton
EARLY EARTH
Climate change adds to pressures on endangered African penguins

 Hidden lakes drain below West Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier

 Study shows planet's atmospheric oxygen rose through glaciers

 Study shows planet's atmospheric oxygen rose through glaciers
EARLY EARTH
China villagers 'beat the Buddha' for a good harvest

 Sticky gels turn insect-sized drones into artificial pollinators

 Endangered species listing for bumble bee delayed by Trump admin

 Syngenta says profits down as ChemChina takeover looms
EARLY EARTH
Pacific rim countries to test their tsunami warning system

 6 dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines

 Rumbling Indonesian volcano in fresh eruption

 Ankara mayor warns of 'manmade quake' threat
EARLY EARTH
I. Coast govt pursues bid to end mutiny by elite troops

 Ivory Coast govt in bid to end elite troops' mutiny

 Somalia to elect president amid security, drought woes

 Elite I.Coast troops fire protest shots at two bases
EARLY EARTH
Humans subconsciously perceive words as 'round' or 'sharp'

 Paleolithic people 'killed' pebbles to rid them of their symbolic power

 Chimpanzee feet allow scientists a new grasp on human foot evolution

 Baltic hunter-gatherers began farming without influence of migration



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement