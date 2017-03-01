After year of calm, Mt Etna bursts into life



by Staff Writers



Catania, Italy (AFP) March 1, 2017



Mount Etna, the famous Sicilian volcano, has erupted for the first time in more than year.

The highest volcano in Europe burst into life on Monday evening and continued to produce fountains of bright orange lava into Tuesday.

The relatively small eruption was not sufficiently powerful to cause any problems for residential centres near the peak, on the eastern side of the island, and the nearby airport at Catania continued to operate normally.







































