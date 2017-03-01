Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SHAKE AND BLOW
After year of calm, Mt Etna bursts into life
 by Staff Writers
 Catania, Italy (AFP) March 1, 2017


Mount Etna, the famous Sicilian volcano, has erupted for the first time in more than year.

The highest volcano in Europe burst into life on Monday evening and continued to produce fountains of bright orange lava into Tuesday.

The relatively small eruption was not sufficiently powerful to cause any problems for residential centres near the peak, on the eastern side of the island, and the nearby airport at Catania continued to operate normally.

