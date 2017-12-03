Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Earth Science News




Albania sends in military rescue as heavy rains trigger huge floods
 by Staff Writers
 Tirana (AFP) Dec 3, 2017


Thousands of police and soldiers have been deployed in Albania to rescue stranded residents after heavy rainfall triggered major flooding, and caused the death of a utility worker, officials and the power company said Sunday.

The victim, Sabri Vlinga, died while he was working on a electricity pole at Roskovec in the flooded south of the country, the power company said in statement.

Two other people were injured in similar accidents. it added.

Some 6,400 police and soldiers have been sent to help rescue people stranded by the floods, Prime MInister Edi Rama said Saturday, calling the situation "very critical".

Around 1,500 people in the affected areas have been rescued, while several thousand homes were without electricity as many utility poles have been swept away by mudslides, said Shemsi Prenci, head of civil protection.

More than 7,874 hectares (19,450 acres) of farm land as well as 3,193 homes are under water and several roads in the south remained impassable.

Army forces have built a temporary bridge at Darezeze, about 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the capital Tirana, to come to the aid of 2,000 residents stranded by the floods, the defence ministry said.

In neighbouring Macedonia, the heavy rains have also caused flooding as several rivers include the main Vardar river have burst their banks, the MIA news agency reported.

Floods in southern Thailand kill five
 Pattani, Thailand (AFP) Nov 30, 2017
 Heavy floods swept into southern Thailand this week killing five people, authorities said Thursday as photos of waterlogged and damaged roads spread on social media. The worst-hit provinces are located in the deep south on the border with Malaysia, a restive hotspot where Muslim insurgents have engaged in clashes with the central government. The flooding from the annual monsoon rains pro ... read more
