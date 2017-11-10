Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Allianz confident for 2017 after hurricane-battered Q3
 by Staff Writers
 Berlin (AFP) Nov 10, 2017


German insurer Allianz reported plunging profits for the third quarter as a series of natural disasters undermined its earnings, but said it was on track to hit its full-year targets.

The Munich-based group on Thursday reported a net profit down 17.3 percent year-on-year at 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) between July and September.

Revenues increased 2.1 percent, to 28.3 billion euros, while operating, or underlying profit fell 17.3 percent, to 2.5 billion.

"Third quarter results were robust, given the massive natural catastrophe events that impacted our property and casualty segment" such as hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, chief executive Oliver Baete said in a statement.

The group's property and casualty division was the worst hit by the disasters, with operating profit shrinking by 28 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, while the life and health insurance and asset management units both increased operating profits.

But "the group absorbed claims stemming from hurricanes, storms and earthquakes in the quarter and still increased operating earnings in the nine-month period" from January to September, Baete noted.

Over the first nine months, operating profit rose by 3.5 percent year-on-year, to 8.3 billion euros, while revenues climbed 2.2 percent to reach 94.5 billion.

Allianz remains confident it will achieve a group-wide operating profit of between 10.8 and 11.3 billion euros over the full year.

Allianz also looked to reassure investors by announcing a 2.0-billion-euro share buyback scheme set to launch in early 2018.

dsa/tgb/rl

ALLIANZ

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Lifeline trails restored to Nepal's quake-hit villages
 Lapa, Nepal (AFP) Nov 8, 2017
 As the dust settled from Nepal's massive earthquake, a fresh humanitarian crisis was just beginning: supply lines to remote communities had been destroyed, and villagers were starving. Without these trails used by porters and mules to ferry in goods, more than one million people living in isolated villages in central Nepal were desperately short on food. What staples did manage to creep ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Fighting overdose epidemic, US bans all fentanyl-type drugs

 French robbers target big-spending Chinese tourists

 Mexico earthquake reconstruction will cost $2.5bn: Pena Nieto

 Back to school in Puerto Rico, but still without power
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Measuring atoms for better navigation and mineral detection

 Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold

 One-step 3-D printing of catalysts developed at Ames Laboratory

 How to store information in your clothes invisibly, without electronics
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Researchers use forensic science to track turtles

 A well changes lives in ravaged Mali city

 50 years of data from oxygen minimum lab helps predict the oceans' future

 Penn engineers develop filters that use nanoparticles to prevent slime build-up
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Russian military to boost Arctic presence: commander

 Intensifying winds could increase east Antarctica's contribution to sea level rise
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps

 France to oppose EU's 5-year renewal for weedkiller glyphosate

 Sensors applied to plant leaves warn of water shortage

 WSU researcher sees huge carbon sink in soil minerals
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
More than 90 killed in Vietnam's deadliest typhoon in years

 6.5-magnitude quake hits PNG

 Puerto Rico population to drop 14% after hurricane

 Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 69; 17th Atlantic storm takes shape
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Judges finish investigation into Guinea stadium massacre

 Dozens of new wildlife corridors identified for African mammals

 Niger ambush probe to last until at least January: Pentagon

 Sahel anti-terror force sees teething problems in first mission
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Japanese scientists estimate the mutation rate from chimpanzee parents to their offspring

 Faith not linked to intuition or rational thinking, study shows

 Tracking collars reveal raiding strategies used by hungry baboons

 Newly discovered orangutan species is most endangered great ape



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement