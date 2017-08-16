Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Ancient fish fossil reveals human-like jaw structure
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017


Australian scientists have discovered a 400-million-year-old fish fossil featuring a human-like jaw structure. Paleontologists believe the ancient fish species' jaw bones represent an evolutionary antecedent of the human jaw.

"The fossil reveals, in intricate detail, the jaw structure of this ancient fish, which is part of the evolutionary lineage that ultimately led to humans," Yuzhi Hu, a postdoctoral researcher at the Australian National University, said in a news release.

Researchers discovered the fish among limestone strata along the coast of Lake Burrinjuck, near Canberra, Australia's capital. The specimen's exact species is unclear, but researchers believe the fossil represents a type of armored fish known as a placoderm and belongs to the Buchanosteidae family.

Scientists used high-resolution CT scanning and a 3D printer to replicate the fish's jaw bones. The process helped paleontologists piece the fish's jaws back together and better understand the specimen's unique jaw structure.

The fossil was remarkably well preserved, and the 3D imaging process revealed the presence of internal jaw cartilages.

"The amazing preservation of the fossil allows us to trace the grooves carrying the blood supply to the jaws and brain," Hu said.

The positioning and structure of the fish's carotid arteries recall the flow of blood to the face, jaws and brain in humans and mammals.

Until recently, scientists believed extinct placoderms represented an evolutionary dead end -- an isolated lineage. But the discovery of a group of Chinese maxillate placoderms revealed a much closer relationship to humans than previously expected. The group is named for the presence of an upper jaw bone called maxilla, similar to humans' upper jaw bone.

The latest Australian placoderm discovery confirms the link between humans and placoderms, and its exceptional preservation offers more anatomical context.

"The Australian fossil helps us to interpret these aspects in the Chinese maxillate placoderms," researcher Jing Lu said.

Scientists detailed their analysis of the placoderm fossil in a new paper published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

EARLY EARTH
ASU graduate student leads study estimating oxygen loss in ancient global ocean
 Tempe AZ (SPX) Aug 16, 2017
 A loss of oxygen in global ocean seawater 94 million years ago led to a mass extinction of marine life that lasted for roughly half a million years. Scientists have found several potential explanations for how the loss of oxygen happened. These could include enhanced volcanic activity, increased nutrients reaching the ocean, rising sea levels, and warming sea and surface temperatures. But to poi ... read more
Related Links
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
Urban flooding on the rise, as countryside dries up

 Hunter fells elephant that killed 15 in India

 Shoot-to-kill: India hunts serial killer elephant

 Libya navy bars foreign ships from migrant 'search and rescue' zone
EARLY EARTH
Researchers 3-D print first truly microfluidic 'lab on a chip' devices

 2-faced 2-D material is a first at Rice

 Fewer defects from a 2-D approach

 Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection
EARLY EARTH
New technique offers clues to measure the deoxygenation of the ocean

 Guam leader backs 'punch in the nose' for Pyongyang

 Chinese fishers held in Ecuador over endangered sharks

 Guam residents pray for peace as North Korea deadline looms
EARLY EARTH
Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change

 Extreme melt season leads to decade-long ecosystem changes in Antarctic polar desert

 Researchers crack the 'Karakoram anomaly'

 Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening
EARLY EARTH
Oceans possess vast, untapped potential for sustainable aquaculture

 Efforts to reduce pollution from agriculture paying off slowly

 'Inefficient' sailing fleet keeps oyster fishery alive

 Can offshore fish farming feed a hungry world?
EARLY EARTH
Floods kill hundreds across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran and Africa

 Hurricane Gert churns up dangerous swells on US east coast

 China combs through quake region for victims

 Tourism a major casualty of China quake
EARLY EARTH
Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'

 UN says Nigeria relations 'intact' after unauthorised raid

 Nigerian forces in 'unauthorised search' of UN camp

 Kenyan opposition demands Odinga be 'declared president'
EARLY EARTH
New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 Arrival of modern humans in Southeast Asia questioned

 Ancient infant skull yields insights into human-ape lineage

 New look at archaic DNA rewrites human evolution story



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement