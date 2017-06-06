Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Ancient grains offer insights into the birth and growth of the world's oldest cities
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017


3D models reveal food residues in ancient fossilized feces
Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017 - Researchers in Sweden have found evidence of food residues preserved in ancient fossilized feces.

Synchrotron scanning yielded 3D models of tiny fragments of beetles, fish and bivalves in 230-million-year-old feces samples.

Fossilized feces are called coprolites. The scatological evidence can offer unique insights into the lifestyle and diet of ancient species, including dinosaurs.

Until now, must coprolites are analyzed by imaging 2D cross-sections. The technique limits the ability of scientists to study the entirety of the fossil and can damage the coprolite's contents.

Researchers at Uppsala University used synchrotron tomography -- like CT scanning but with more intense X-rays -- to create 3D images of two Triassic age feces samples.

In one of the two samples, the scans revealed 3D images of wing cases and a portion of a leg, representing the remains of three different beetle species. Models of the second sample revealed crushed clam shells and fragments of a partially digested fish.

The scientists described their breakthrough analysis in the journal Scientific Reports.

"We have so far only seen the top of the iceberg," lead study author Martin Qvarnström, a PhD student at Uppsala, said in a news release. "The next step will be to analyze all types of coprolites from the same fossil locality in order to work out who ate what -- or whom -- and understand the interactions within the ecosystem."

By studying ancient grains, researchers have gained insights into how the world's oldest cities grew and evolved some 8,000 years ago.

Using stable carbon and nitrogen isotope analysis to survey ancient, charred grains, archaeologists from the University of Oxford were able to reconstruct the growing conditions of Mesopotamia, the historical region stretching across modern-day Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Kuwait.

The research team's findings -- detailed in the journal Nature Plants -- suggest as populations in the region's ancient cities grew, farmers looked to cultivate large swaths of land instead of funneling more resources, like manure, into existing plots. Farmers didn't attempt to plant denser rows, they simply expanded.

Researchers suggest the development would have put a premium on fertile acreage, and allowed powerful landholders greater socioeconomic and political advantages -- increasing inequality in the earliest urban centers. The growth of farm acreage would have also benefitted those controlling access to specialized plough animals.

"Each cereal grain found buried in an archaeological site holds within it a record of the environmental conditions under which it was grown," lead researcher Amy Bogaard, a professor of archaeology at Oxford, said in a news release. 'Studying many samples of grain from a number of ancient sites allows us to build up a picture of how farming changed with the waxing and waning of early cities, and in particular how people coped with the need to feed growing urban populations."

Researchers found that as the scale of farming operations in Mesopotamia grew, resources were stretched thin and soil health suffered. Farming acreage declined in health as nutrients went un-replenished.

"It was a solution that enabled enormous urban agglomerations to develop, but was risky when environmental or political conditions changed," Bogaard said. "Examining how prehistoric farmers coped with changing conditions could yield some useful advice for modern day governments facing similar pressures of growing populations and changing environments."

ABOUT US
Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection
 Washington (UPI) Jun 1, 2017
 New research suggests humans aren't all that great at reading the facial cues of monkeys. Misinterpreting the emotional state of monkeys, researchers argue, increases the risk of being bitten. In many places around the world, monkey-human interactions are unavoidable. Many tourists visit places for the express purpose of interacting with monkeys. But intimate encounters can sometimes en ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
Sri Lanka targets unauthorised builders after monsoon deaths

 GMV to supply Copernicus services in support to EU external action

 Sri Lanka hails record military deployment as toll hits 213

 European Reassurance Initiative requests billion-dollar budget increase
ABOUT US
Bamboo inspires optimal design for lightness and toughness

 Model for 2-D materials based RRAM found

 New scaling law predicts how wheels drive over sand

 Space junk could destroy satellites, hurt economies
ABOUT US
Off US coast, Tangier Island disappearing under water

 Envoys wade in to help US waters despite Trump climate snub

 Fish uses special lips to eat razor-sharp, venomous coral

 Understanding a river's 'thermal landscape' may be the key to saving it
ABOUT US
How the Arctic Ocean became saline

 Antarctic ice rift close to calving, after growing 17km in 6 days - latest data from ice shelf

 Arctic peoples' climate pleas fell on deaf ears

 Previously, on Arctic warming
ABOUT US
Myanmar's edible bird nest industry comes home to roost

 As temperatures rise, plants take up more carbon

 Brexit risks disrupting EU agriculture market, experts warn

 Scientists discover plant 'brain' controlling seed development
ABOUT US
2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes

 One dead, two missing as Taiwan battles floods

 Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 Deep magma reservoirs are key to volcanic 'super-eruptions'
ABOUT US
African Union offers full support for UN climate deal

 EU to give 50 million euros for African force in Sahel

 China rejects Uganda ivory trafficking claims against diplomats

 One dead after Gambian protesters clash with W. African troops
ABOUT US
Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection

 Ancient grains offer insights into the birth and growth of the world's oldest cities

 Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers

 Springs were critical water sources for early humans in East Africa, Rutgers study finds



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement