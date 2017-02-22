Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Argentine researcher falls into Nicaragua volcano
 by Staff Writers
 Managua (AFP) Feb 22, 2017


An Argentine volcanologist and Nicaraguan guide who fell into an active volcano were in good health Wednesday after being rescued by firemen, officials in Nicaragua said.

The 60-year-old researcher, Rodolfo Alvarez, and his specialized guide, Adriac Valladares, 25, fell into the crater of Masaya Volcano just south of the capital on Tuesday.

The two slipped about 450 meters (1475 feet) down the inside the active volcano when their rope broke and reportedly suffered dehydration from the high temperatures.

They had been working just over the crater's lip when the accident occurred, the government said on an official website.

Firemen used ropes and harnesses to climb down to save them.

Both men were in "good condition and stable," the government said.

Masaya Volcano, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Managua, features a lava lake and is a big draw for scientists and tourists alike.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SHAKE AND BLOW
Volcano Samalas mystery revealed
 Krasnoyarsk, Russia (SPX) Feb 22, 2017
 The reason for the scientific interest in the eruption of the volcano Samalas is that it is considered the largest in the last thousand years throwing as much as 10 cubic miles of rock into the atmosphere, which lead to destroying Pamatan, the capital of the ancient Kingdom of Lombok. The ice cores in Greenland evidence this as the study of their chemical composition in the 1980s pointed o ... read more

SHAKE AND BLOW
DR Congo snubs calls for inquiry of massacre video

 British Museum training Iraqi experts to save Mosul heritage

 Drug shortages and malnutrition in Mosul

 When Brazil ran 'concentration camps' during droughts
SHAKE AND BLOW
Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive

 Terahertz chips a new way of seeing through matter

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch

 Penn researchers are among the first to grow a versatile 2-dimensional material
SHAKE AND BLOW
Small ponds have outsized impact on global warming: study

 Cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro to privatize water utility

 Basking sharks seek out winter sun

 Oceans have lost 2 percent of oxygen, says study
SHAKE AND BLOW
Local weather impacts melting of one of Antarctica's fastest-retreating glaciers

 New pathway for Greenland meltwater to reach ocean identified

 Descent into a Frozen Underworld

 How an Ice Age paradox could inform sea level rise predictions
SHAKE AND BLOW
Maize study finds genes that help crops adapt to change

 Snap beans hard to grow in cover crop residue

 Bee decline threatens US crop production

 New idea to fight billion-dollar threat to soybean production
SHAKE AND BLOW
Flooding hits Indonesian capital, one dead

 Over time, nuisance flooding can cost more than extreme, infrequent events

 Volcano Samalas mystery revealed

 Researchers catch extreme waves with higher-resolution modeling
SHAKE AND BLOW
A tonne of ivory, hacked into pieces, seized in Uganda

 Civilians in the crossfire of Boko Haram and the military

 Fresh delay for Mali interim authorities amid protests

 DR Congo dubs video massacre fake, but admits "excesses"
SHAKE AND BLOW
New evidence highlights maternal hierarchy of Pueblo Bonito

 Flat-footed fighters

 Advances in imaging could deepen knowledge of brain

 Study: The human brain always has a backup plan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement