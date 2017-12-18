Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




At least eight killed in Indonesia landslide
 by Staff Writers
 Jakarta (AFP) Dec 18, 2017


Eight miners were killed and at least three more were missing following a landslide Monday on the slopes of a volcano on the Indonesian island of Java, officials said.

An avalanche of sand and rock cascaded down the slopes of Mount Merapi in Central Java about 10:00 am, burying a group of miners digging through the rocks and sand.

"The landslide happened suddenly and immediately buried the miners," disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.

It was not raining when the incident occurred, but the almost vertical incline of the slope made it slip-prone, Nugroho said.

Another eight miners were injured in the accident and have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescuers were using heavy machinary to search for survivors, the local disaster mitigation agency said.

Mount Merapi, an active volcano near the city of Jogjakarta, is the site of widespread illegal sand mining. The high-quality volcanic sand is used to make cement.

Officials have repeatedly warned locals against mining in the area because of its sheer slope and recent heavy rainfall.

Landslides are common in Indonesia, especially during wet season between October and April, when rain lashes the country.

In November at least 11 people people died in heavy flooding and landslides in Pacitan, East Java.

Toll rises to three dead after Indonesia quake
 Jakarta (AFP) Dec 16, 2017
 At least three people have been killed following a strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java, an official said Saturday. The quake struck at a depth of 91 kilometres (56 miles) just outside the coastal town of Cipatujah on Java island late Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The tremor was felt across the island including in the capital Jakarta, some 300 kilom ... read more
