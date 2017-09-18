Bali volcano on highest alert level, thousands flee

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Karangasem, Indonesia (AFP) Sept 22, 2017
Indonesian officials raised the highest possible alert for a volcano on the resort island of Bali late Friday, after tremors prompted thousands to flee over fears it could erupt for the first time in more than 50 years.
Mount Agung, about 75 kilometres (47 miles) from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been rumbling since August and officials have recommended that people stay at least nine kilometres away from the crater.
Hundreds of small tremors have rattled the mountain this week, causing almost 10,000 people to leave their homes as of Friday over fears of a volcanic eruption.
"Tremors happen very often, so we are afraid and I have taken all my family members to the refugee shelter," villager I Wayan Suwarjana told AFP.
National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho advised people to stay calm and not to believe rumours.
The airport on Bali's capital Denpasar, a top holiday destination that attracts millions of foreign tourists every year, has not been affected but airport management are watching the situation closely.
The Australian government put out a travel advisory Friday instructing travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in Indonesia and follow the instructions of authorities.
More than 1,000 people died when Mount Agung last erupted in 1963.
Washington DC (UPI) Sep 18, 2017
Researchers have discovered the magma source, or so-called "hot zone," of a supervolcano in southern Italy. Campi Flegrei has been relatively quiet for the last few decades, and hasn't erupted for centuries. In the 1980s, a rush of magma into the volcano's shallow chamber triggered a few small earthquakes. Seismographic data from those rumbles allowed scientists to pinpoint the s ... read more
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement