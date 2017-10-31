Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EARLY EARTH
Bandit-masked feathered dinosaur hid from predators using multiple types of camouflage
 by Staff Writers
 Bristol UK (SPX) Oct 31, 2017


Sinosauropteryx in the likely open habitat in which it lived 130 million years ago in the Early Cretaceous.

Researchers from the University of Bristol have revealed how a small feathered dinosaur used its colour patterning, including a bandit mask-like stripe across its eyes, to avoid being detected by its predators and prey.

By reconstructing the likely colour patterning of the Chinese dinosaur Sinosauropteryx, researchers have shown that it had multiple types of camouflage which likely helped it to avoid being eaten in a world full of larger meat-eating dinosaurs, including relatives of the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, as well as potentially allowing it to sneak up more easily on its own prey.

Fiann Smithwick from the University's School of Earth Sciences led the work, which has been published in the journal Current Biology. He said: "Far from all being the lumbering prehistoric grey beasts of past children's books, at least some dinosaurs showed sophisticated colour patterns to hide from and confuse predators, just like today's animals.

"Vision was likely very important in dinosaurs, just like today's birds, and so it is not surprising that they evolved elaborate colour patterns." The colour patterns also allowed the team to identify the likely habitat in which the dinosaur lived 130 million years ago.

The work involved mapping out how dark pigmented feathers were distributed across the body and revealed some distinctive colour patterns.

These colour patterns can also be seen in modern animals where they serve as different types of camouflage.

The patterns include a dark stripe around the eye, or 'bandit mask', which in modern birds helps to hide the eye from would-be predators, and a striped tail that may have been used to confuse both predators and prey.

Senior author, Dr Jakob Vinther, added: "Dinosaurs might be weird in our eyes, but their colour patterns very much resemble modern counterparts.

"They had excellent vision, were fierce predators and would have evolved camouflage patterns like we see in living mammals and birds."

The small dinosaur also showed a 'counter-shaded' pattern with a dark back and light belly; a pattern used by many modern animals to make the body look flatter and less 3D.

This stops animals standing out from their background, making them harder to spot, avoiding detection from would-be predators and potential prey.

Previous work on modern animals, carried out by one of the authors, Bristol's Professor Innes Cuthill, has shown that the precise pattern of countershading relates to the specific environments in which animals live.

Animals living in open habitats, such as savannahs, often have a counter-shaded pattern that goes from dark to light sharply and high on the side of the body, while those living in more closed habitats, like forests, usually change from dark to light much lower and more gradually.

This principal was applied to Sinosauropteryx, and allowed for the reconstruction of its habitat 130 million years ago. The countershading on Sinosauropteryx went from dark to light high on the body, suggesting that it would be more likely to live in open habitats with minimal vegetation.

Behavioural ecologist Professor Cuthill, who was also a co-author of this study, said: "We've shown before that countershading can act as effective camouflage against living predators. It's exciting that we can now use the colours of extinct animals to predict the sort of environment they lived in."

Fiann Smithwick added: "By reconstructing the colour of these long-extinct dinosaurs, we have gained a better understanding of not only how they behaved and possible predator-prey dynamics, but also the environments in which they lived.

"This highlights how palaeocolour reconstructions can tell us things not possible from looking at just the bones of these animals."

EARLY EARTH
'Mega-carnivore' dinosaur roamed southern Africa 200 million years ago
 Manchester UK (SPX) Oct 26, 2017
 An international team of scientists has discovered the first evidence that a huge carnivorous dinosaur roamed southern Africa 200 million year ago. The team, which includes researchers from The University of Manchester, University of Cape Town, South Africa, and Universidade de Sao Paulo, Brazil, have found several three-toed footprints measuring 57cm long and 50cm wide. This means t ... read more
Related Links
 University of Bristol
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
$129 bn in extreme weather losses last year: climate report

 Displaced Puerto Ricans find refuge in New York

 Fighting to farming: New life for Colombia's ex-rebels

 Puerto Rico 'heartbreaking' five weeks post-storm
EARLY EARTH
Turning a material upside down can sometimes make it softer

 Nanoscale textures make glass invisible

 New property found in unusual crystalline materials

 MIT students fortify concrete by adding recycled plastic
EARLY EARTH
Fossil coral reefs show sea level rose in bursts during last warming

 The oceans were colder than we thought

 Chile battling to save a favorite clam

 Underwater sound waves help scientists locate ocean impacts
EARLY EARTH
Hopes dashed for giant new Antarctic marine sanctuary

 'Scars' left by icebergs record West Antarctic ice retreat

 Secrets of hidden ice canyons revealed

 Groundwater and tundra fires may work together to thaw permafrost
EARLY EARTH
Crops evolving 10 millennia before experts thought

 Rainy summer puts Germans off their beer

 Living mulch builds profits, soil

 EU member states to vote on five-year weedkiller renewal next month
EARLY EARTH
Yellowstone spawned twin super-eruptions that altered global climate

 Tropical Storm Philippe crosses Cuba towards Florida

 Typhoon Saola brings heavy rain in southern Japan

 Authorities lower Bali volcano alert status
EARLY EARTH
Death of soldiers highlights US military presence in Niger

 Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS

 US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role
EARLY EARTH
Older Neandertal survived with a little help from his friends

 Remote Amazon tribe tries to straddle two worlds

 Determining when humans started impacting the planet on a large scale

 How small-world networks occur within bigger and more complex structures



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement