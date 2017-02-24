Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
California requests $440 mn for flood control after dam crisis
 by Staff Writers
 Los Angeles (AFP) Feb 24, 2017


California's governor announced Friday a $437 million plan for flood control and emergency response following a recent crisis in which the tallest dam in the United States nearly failed, causing massive evacuations.

Almost 200,000 people fled their homes more than a week ago after flooding and increased water levels at the Oroville Dam in northern California prompted authorities to channel excess water down an emergency spillway, which quickly began eroding and created a potentially catastrophic situation for residents below.

"Recent storms have pounded the state of California resulting in a dam spillway eroding, roads crumbling and levees failing," Governor Jerry Brown said.

He asked the state legislature to approve $387 million for use from a water infrastructure fund in addition to $50 million from a state general fund.

"Our aging infrastructure is maxed out. We can take some immediate actions -- and we will -- but going forward we'll need billions more in investment," Brown said.

The governor already secured federal resources to repair the dam, which was built in 1968 and is the tallest in the United States at 770 feet (235 meters).

Although evacuation orders were lifted after two days, authorities have put area residents on warning that they may need to leave the area again, as heavy rains lash the region after years of drought.

President Donald Trump cleared the path to release federal aid for the dam after a request from Brown, who had already declared a state of emergency to mobilize local resources.

Calling the situation a "textbook example of why we need to pursue a major infrastructure package in Congress," White House spokesman Sean Spicer stressed that the nation's dams, bridges, roads and ports have "fallen into disrepair."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SHAKE AND BLOW
Thousands flee as floodwaters threaten California city
 Los Angeles (AFP) Feb 22, 2017
 Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes early Wednesday in the northern California city of San Jose as floodwaters inundated neighborhoods and forced the shutdown of a major highway. Authorities said the flooding - the worst in 100 years - was caused after Coyote Creek, which runs through Silicon Valley, burst its banks following days of heavy rain. The area under evac ... read more

SHAKE AND BLOW
Berlusconi lunch on auction to help Italy quake victims

 Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' sought by Sri Lanka agents: lawyer

 'Anybody could be a refugee': Ai Weiwei films global crisis

 Brazilian troops withdraw from Rio ahead of carnival
SHAKE AND BLOW
Scientists discover how essential methane catalyst is made

 New assembly method for ultra-conformable 'electronic tattoo' devices

 Serendipity uncovers borophene's potential

 Penn researchers are among the first to grow a versatile 2-dimensional material
SHAKE AND BLOW
Marine ecologist offers suggestions for achieving a strong, lasting 'blue economy'

 Basking sharks seek out winter sun

 Small ponds have outsized impact on global warming: study

 Cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro to privatize water utility
SHAKE AND BLOW
Local weather impacts melting of one of Antarctica's fastest-retreating glaciers

 New pathway for Greenland meltwater to reach ocean identified

 Descent into a Frozen Underworld

 How an Ice Age paradox could inform sea level rise predictions
SHAKE AND BLOW
Mumbai's original inhabitants fear world's tallest statue

 Researchers unravel powerful tool in maize breeding

 Widely accepted vision for agriculture may be inaccurate, misleading

 Cultivating cool-for-cash-crop
SHAKE AND BLOW
An insight into a physical phenomenon that leads to earthquakes

 Argentine researcher falls into Nicaragua volcano

 Thousands flee as floodwaters threaten California city

 Volcano Samalas mystery revealed
SHAKE AND BLOW
16 killed in three days of DR Congo clashes

 I.Coast hosting bid to save its last chimpanzees

 DR Congo investigating alleged army massacre video

 A tonne of ivory, hacked into pieces, seized in Uganda
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tiny fibers open new windows into the brain

 New evidence highlights maternal hierarchy of Pueblo Bonito

 Flat-footed fighters

 Advances in imaging could deepen knowledge of brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement