Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Camera-trap research paves the way for global monitoring networks
 by Staff Writers
 Blacksburg VA (SPX) Jul 03, 2017


S. Sunarto/WWF

Biodiversity loss is one of the driving factors in ecosystem change, on par with climate change and human development. When one species, especially a large predator, disappears from an area, other populations will be affected, sometimes changing entire landscapes.

In recent years, there have been numerous calls for coordinated global monitoring networks to understand and mitigate the effects of ecosystem change and biodiversity loss around the world. A new study led by Lindsey Rich, who recently completed her doctorate in wildlife conservation in Virginia Tech's College of Natural Resources and Environment, demonstrates that camera traps are one of the most effective methods of collecting this type of data.

Rich, along with researchers from universities, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations all over the world, compiled camera-trap data from 12 countries to evaluate the interchange between fine- and broad-scale processes impacting 96 species of mammalian carnivores, ranging from Arctic foxes to Sumatran tigers.

To begin the project, Rich reached out to national and international colleagues who were working on camera-trap research, including Marcella Kelly, professor in Virginia Tech's Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and five of Kelly's former graduate students: Zach Farris, S. Sunarto, Kanchan Thapa, Mamadou Kane, and Claudia Wultsch.

Camera traps, which are usually attached to trees or metal fence posts, allow researchers to collect data 24 hours a day in all weather conditions. They rely on motion- and heat-sensing technology to detect passing animals and then generate time- and date-stamped photographs.

Each researcher submitted camera-trap data collected during previous studies, along with a standardized data sheet including information from each specific project.

"That's the strength of camera-trap data," Rich said. "It can be used to address multiple questions at multiple spatial scales, and doesn't just have to be shelved after a single project."

Once Rich had collected data from each researcher, she worked with doctoral candidate Courtney Davis and Assistant Professor David Miller of the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management at Penn State University to analyze and compile the data.

"The initial stages can be a labor-intensive process, because you might be working with tens or hundreds of thousands of images, and you have to go through each and classify it based on the species photographed," Rich explained.

Once the data was compiled, the researchers were able to use an occupancy modeling framework to estimate the probability that a particular carnivore species occupied each area, and how these species were affected by the availability of prey, habitat characteristics, and human influence.

Rich discovered that her research supported the ecological principle that despite differences in landscape and geographic region, prey availability can fundamentally determine carnivore distributions. The research also affirmed the notion that carnivore populations are affected by human development and influence.

"Globally and for the majority of study areas, carnivores were more likely to occupy areas with greater prey resources," she said. "We also found that globally and for several specific study areas, carnivores were more likely to occupy protected areas, such as national parks, that were further from major roads."

Rich noted that the study incorporates diverse design methods and that fine-scale information about landscapes and human development wasn't readily available for every region represented in the study.

In the future, she explained, a global network collecting similar data will want to standardize camera-trap field methodologies to improve inferences, ensure that those inferences are reflective of the landscape, and allow researchers to look at species changes over long periods of time.

"We used the best spatial resolution data available at the time, but as information on vegetation, water availability, and human development becomes available at finer resolutions and broader spatial scales, other researchers conducting similar studies should take advantage of it," said Rich, who is currently a post-doctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley.

Despite some limitations on the study, Rich is encouraged by the ease of bringing together so many collaborators from across the globe.

"All of the co-authors were incredibly receptive to contributing their data, including those I'd never worked with in the past," she said.

"Working together to build this collaborative effort was exciting, and it demonstrates that this type of effort can be achieved. Being able to bring together vast amounts of data in a global network will allow us to ask new questions and provide information at a pace necessary to keep up with policy and management decisions to address major environmental challenges in the future."

The study was published online in Global Ecology and Biogeography. Research Report

FLORA AND FAUNA
Rare Siamese crocodile eggs found in Cambodia
 Phnom Penh (AFP) June 29, 2017
 Conservationists in Cambodia have found a nest with 19 eggs from one of the world's most endangered crocodiles, boosting hopes for a rare species threatened by poachers and habitat loss. The clutch of fist-sized eggs was discovered this week by environmental officers and local villagers near a pond in southwestern Koh Kong province, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), whic ... read more
Related Links
 College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan

 New landslide hits China disaster area

 Ex-NY mayor Bloomberg to grant $200 mln to US cities

 US lists China among worst human trafficking offenders
FLORA AND FAUNA
Study: Plants use hydrogen peroxide as sunscreen

 Seeing the forest through the trees with a new LiDAR system

 True romance in the air at Tokyo virtual reality show

 Smooth propagation of spin waves using gold
FLORA AND FAUNA
Scientists hope artificial reef can protect ocean biodiversity from climate change

 Lebanon dam planned over seismic fault line stirs fears

 Scientists at University of California, San Diego find wave's 'sweet spot'

 Oceans are warming rapidly
FLORA AND FAUNA
Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat

 As climate stirs Arctic sea ice faster, pollution tags along

 On the march: As polar bears retreat, grizzlies take new territory

 Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer
FLORA AND FAUNA
New study links common pesticide to bee deaths

 Botswana bans export of donkey products

 ChemChina completes $43 bn takeover of Syngenta

 Jury awards $218 mn to farmers in Syngenta GMO corn lawsuit
FLORA AND FAUNA
Distant earthquakes can cause underwater landslides

 Role aerosols play in climate change unlocked by spectacular Icelandic volcanic eruption

 Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

 Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
FLORA AND FAUNA
Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan

 New research could help humans see what nature hides

 Humans lived year round in the Andean highlands 7,000 years ago

 Skull shape analysis highlights migratory movements in Ancient Rome



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement