Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WATER WORLD
Can corals adapt to climate change?
 by Staff Writers
 Davis CA (SPX) Nov 03, 2017


Reef-building corals are among the most vulnerable organisms to rising ocean temperatures. Over the past three years, coral reefs have experienced the worst bleaching and mortality events in recorded history, largely due to warmer waters.

Cool-water corals can adapt to a slightly warmer ocean, but only if global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced. That's according to a study published November 1 in the journal Science Advances of genetic adaptation and the likely effects of future warming on tabletop corals in the Cook Islands.

The study found that some corals in the normally cool waters of the Cook Islands carry genetic variants that predispose them to heat tolerance. This could help the population adapt more quickly to rising temperatures. But the preliminary results show they may not adapt quickly enough to outpace climate change.

"These corals aren't going to adapt at an unlimited rate," said lead author Rachael Bay, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, Davis. "Keeping these reefs around requires curbing emissions."

In previous work, the researchers identified genes that make some individual corals more heat tolerant than others. In the current study, they found these warm water variants in corals in the Cook Islands, at low levels.

To test how well the corals could use these genes to adapt to future climate change, the scientists ran computer simulations based on projections by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change. In a business-as-usual scenario, emissions continue to rise rapidly throughout the 21st century, and temperatures rise between 2 and 3.7 degrees Celsius. The least severe scenario is where warming does not exceed 1.8 degrees Celsius by 2100. In between is the moderate scenario suggested by the Paris Accord, in which emissions peak and then rapidly decline by about 2040.

In the simulations, coral could survive under the mild and moderate scenarios. But under the more severe scenarios, adaptation was not fast enough to prevent extinction.

This research focused specifically on tabletop corals. Further study is needed to understand the broader implications for other coral species.

"Many existing coral populations have a bank of adaptations that has been evolving for a long time," said co-author Steve Palumbi from Stanford University. "Those existing adaptations are an asset for them to survive longer and for us humans to benefit longer."

Reef-building corals are among the most vulnerable organisms to rising ocean temperatures. Over the past three years, coral reefs have experienced the worst bleaching and mortality events in recorded history, largely due to warmer waters.

"This sort of framework could be used for any population we want to help adapt to future climate change, whether it's corals or birds or insects," Bay said. "It's a way to integrate the genomic data to produce tangible, predictive outcomes."

WATER WORLD
Scavenging to survive below the seafloor
 Munich, Germany (SPX) Oct 31, 2017
 Microorganisms living in the sediments buried below the seafloor obtain their nutrients by using secreted enzymes to degrade adsorbed detritus. A new study shows that in order to survive for long time scales, microorganisms eat one another after they die. The sediments that underlie the world's oceans harbor a diverse array of microbial communities. Many of the organisms in this cold, anox ... read more
Related Links
 University of California - Davis
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Displaced Puerto Ricans find refuge in New York

 $129 bn in extreme weather losses last year: climate report

 Five years on, New Yorkers still live with the scars of Hurricane Sandy

 Puerto Rico 'heartbreaking' five weeks post-storm
WATER WORLD
Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

 Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

 Nanoscale textures make glass invisible

 Discovery of a new structure family of oxide-ion conductors SrYbInO4
WATER WORLD
Mass seal deaths in Russia's Lake Baikal

 Fossil coral reefs show sea level rose in bursts during last warming

 Climate change could transform key bacterial interactions in the ocean by 2100

 The oceans were colder than we thought
WATER WORLD
Canada caribou herds, habitat continue to decline: report

 Hopes dashed for giant new Antarctic marine sanctuary

 'Scars' left by icebergs record West Antarctic ice retreat

 Groundwater and tundra fires may work together to thaw permafrost
WATER WORLD
The advent of 'green' cattle

 Marijuana farming is harming the environment, study shows

 Rainy summer puts Germans off their beer

 Mammoth projects to make Norway's fish farms eco-friendly
WATER WORLD
Anticipating aftershocks

 Japanese earthquake zone strongly influenced by the effects of friction

 Tsunami reveals human noise pollution in Hawaiian waters

 Authorities lower Bali volcano alert status
WATER WORLD
Death of soldiers highlights US military presence in Niger

 Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS

 US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role
WATER WORLD
The relentless rise of migration in Europe over last 10,000 years

 Researchers demonstrate 'mind-reading' brain-decoding tech

 Study shows how memories ripple through the brain

 Climbing Australia's giant red rock Uluru banned



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement