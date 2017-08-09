Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Canada military sets up tents at US border for Haitian refugees
 by Staff Writers
 Ottawa (AFP) Aug 9, 2017


The Canadian military began setting up tents near the US border on Wednesday to house a surge of Haitian refugees from the United States.

The modular tents being erected in the town of Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, 60 kilometers (38 miles) south of Montreal, are equipped with lighting and heating equipment and will accommodate up to 500 asylum seekers, the army said in a statement.

The move comes as Haiti's Foreign Minister Antonio Rodrigue, along with the minister for Haitians living abroad Stephanie Auguste, met with Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil to discuss the flow and needs of Haitian asylum seekers arriving in Canada on foot.

Many of the Haitians were living in the United States for several years but now face expulsion after US President Donald Trump said that he would not extend temporary asylum granted to 60,000 Haitians affected by a devastating 2010 earthquake. The special status is due to expire at the end of the year.

"Assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces was requested to support the civilian authorities of the government of Canada to temporarily accommodate asylum seekers at the border," the Canadian military said.

"On August 9, nearly 100 soldiers from Joint Task Force (East) will set up tents in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle," it said.

Since late July, more than 2,500 Haitians have fled the United States seeking asylum in Canada, crossing the border into the Francophone province of Quebec. The flow continues at a steady pace, according to Canadian officials.

Montreal's capacious Olympic Stadium is being used to house recent arrivals, and a mothballed hospital is being reopened to accommodate even more asylum seekers.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines
 Sydney (AFP) Aug 1, 2017
 The resting place of missing flight MH370 will eventually be found but it will require advances in science and technology, including artificial intelligence, Malaysia Airlines' chief said Tuesday. No trace of the Boeing 777, which disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board, was found during a lengthy deep sea hunt in the southern Indian Ocean off western Australia, with the search ca ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

 Italy parliament approves Libya naval mission

 Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 Ferroelectric phenomenon proven viable for oxide electrodes, disproving predictions

 Nanoparticles for 3-D printing in water open door to advanced biomedical materials

 Materials governed by light
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Marine reserves can help commercial fishermen catch more fish, avoid bycatch

 Guam told to 'enjoy paradise', ignore North Korean threat

 4,500 families, major dam affected by Venezuela flooding

 Benefits of investments in dikes worldwide known
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change

 Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening

 Researchers crack the 'Karakoram anomaly'

 Rusting fool's gold in glaciers a sign of increased carbon
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Low to no risk from pesticide-tainted eggs: experts

 Dutch egg probe widens to chicken meat tests

 Mexichem buys 80% of Israel's Netafim for $1.5 bln

 Sale of genetically modified salmon in Canada alarms environmentalists
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Mexico braces for more Tropical Storm Franklin

 Tens of thousands evacuated after China quake kills 19

 Typhoon Noru brings heavy rain to Japan, injures 51

 Up to 100 feared dead, thousands injured in China quake: govt
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Calls for peace on eve of tense Kenya election

 Zimbabwe confirms clash between soldiers and police

 Rwanda's Kagame in landslide poll win with around 98% of votes

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New look at archaic DNA rewrites human evolution story

 Origin of human genus may have occurred by chance

 Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement