Colorado camper wakes to find bear biting head

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Los Angeles (AFP) July 10, 2017
A staffer at a Christian summer camp in Colorado has told of his shock at waking to find his head clamped in the mouth of a bear.
The 19-year-old survival instructor at Glacier View Ranch described his "immense pain" as he heard the black bear "crunching" on his skull.
It dragged him around 12 feet (four meters) before being scared off by other campers, and is being hunted by parks officials with dogs.
"The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in," the man, identified only as Dylan, told local news channel Denver 7.
"It grabbed me... then pulled me, and then it bit the back of my head and dragged me. When it was dragging me that was the slowest part. It felt like it went (on) forever," he added.
Dylan described feeling the bear's breath on the back of his neck.
"There's four spots where its claws dug into me," he told KTVB-TV, showing bite marks on the back of his head from the animal.
He had been in a sleeping bag on a lakefront alongside four other camp counselors when the animal struck at 4:15 am (1115 GMT) on Sunday in Ward, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Boulder, Colorado.
"I thought I was dreaming for a second and then I thought this hurts too bad to be dreaming," he added.
He was taken to hospital but came away with just nine staples to his head.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife told local media had not been provoked and that such attacks were uncommon.
"This is really a bear that could be a continual threat to people in this community," a spokeswoman said.
Hanoi (AFP) July 9, 2017
Vietnamese authorities have seized nearly three tonnes of ivory hidden among boxes of fruit, officials said Sunday, the latest haul to spotlight the country's key role in the global wildlife smuggling trade. Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa found 2.7 tonnes of tusks inside cartons on the back of a truck that was on its way to Hanoi, according to a report on their website. "Thi ... read more
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement