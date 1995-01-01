Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Conditions growing dire in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
 by Staff Writers
 San Juan (AFP) Sept 24, 2017


J.Lo. donates $1 mln to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
New York (AFP) Sept 25, 2017 - Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez on Sunday offered $1 million for Puerto Rico as she helped launch an effort by New York state to support the hurricane-battered US island.

Lopez, born in New York City to Puerto Rican parents, said she was donating the money to assorted charities and would work with fellow Latin stars to do more after Hurricane Maria killed at least 33 people in Puerto Rico and Dominica just after the devastation of mega-storm Irma.

"This was the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in nearly 20 years and the damage is horrible," Lopez told a news conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"We urgently need to dedicate attention and support to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean through donations and any help," she said in Spanish.

Lopez, who is dating baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, said the couple were working with athletes to arrange two aircraft to deliver supplies.

New York-based airline JetBlue also promised $1 million in-kind by transporting people and cargo for relief efforts.

Lopez was named co-chair of a New York state initiative to assist Puerto Rico, which will include public donation centers and government monitoring for potential abuses in aid solicitation.

The initiative comes two days after Cuomo visited Puerto Rico with donations that included 34,000 bottles of water and 9,600 ready-to-eat meals.

New York has historically been a hub for Puerto Ricans who move to the mainland United States. More than 700,000 residents of New York City identify as Puerto Rican, along with nearly as many people elsewhere in the state, according to non-governmental studies.

"We know how much destruction has been done, and how hard it is going to be to rebuild Puerto Rico," Cuomo said.

"We also know that given the financial pressures that the island was under before, it makes the task even more difficult," he said.

Living conditions in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico are growing worse by the day, with tired, bewildered people lining up to buy scarce fuel and food Sunday amid a blackout and little to no telephone service.

Puerto Ricans are spending hours waiting in line to buy whatever they can, but often go home empty-handed if they do not manage a purchase before a dusk to dawn curfew takes effect.

Cell phone service is spotty at best and hotels are also running out of diesel fuel for their generators.

The general manager of a Marriott hotel in the capital San Juan told guests that if they did not find diesel by Sunday night, the entire building would be evacuated.

Hurricane Maria slammed the US island territory before dawn Wednesday as a category 4 storm on the five-point Saffir-Simpson scale, as part of a vicious and deadly tear through the Caribbean.

The storm is blamed for 33 deaths, many of them on the tiny and poor island of Dominica and 13 in Puerto Rico.

Authorities are also trying to evacuate people living downriver from a dam said to be in danger of collapsing because of flooding from the hurricane.

The 1920's era earthen dam on the Guajataca River in northwest Puerto Rico cracked on Friday, prompting the government to issue an order for mass evacuations in downstream towns.

A Puerto Rican government official said the damage had sent water gushing through and prompted fears of flash flooding.

On Friday, public safety chief Hector Pesquera had cited a different cause for the initial dam failure, saying a drain that normally releases water from the dam in a controlled fashion had broken, sending it gushing out in torrents.

- Worst storm in a century -

Puerto Rico was already battling dangerous floods elsewhere on the island because of Hurricane Maria, which Governor Ricardo Rossello has called the most devastating storm to hit the island in a century.

In a 1500 GMT update, the US National Hurricane Center said Maria had top winds of 105 miles (169 kilometers) per hour and was located about 475 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Of the 13 victims in Puerto Rico, eight died in the northern town of Toa Baja, one of the worst-hit areas which was ravaged by winds of more than 125 miles per hour and then hit by flooding when the island's largest river, La Plata, burst its banks.

Marina Montalbo, a 36-year-old secretary from Isabela, was trying to rest in a shelter with her husband and her 11-month-old baby.

"They made us evacuate. It was a really difficult thing to have to do," she said, sobbing. "We just had to get out; they were screaming that we had to get out."

Across the island, streets were littered with debris from the storm, with toppled trees, street signs and power cables strewn everywhere.

The torrential rain also turned some roads into muddy brown rivers, impassable to all but the largest of vehicles.

Puerto Rico's electricity network has been crippled by the storm and engineers say it could take months for power to be fully restored.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Puerto Rico faces more floods after Maria 'obliteration'
 San Juan (AFP) Sept 22, 2017
 Puerto Rico grappled with the prospect of more flooding on top of an island-wide power outage following Hurricane Maria as the death toll from the powerful storm hit 21, most of them on the tiny Caribbean island of Dominica. President Donald Trump declared Puerto Rico a disaster zone and said Maria had "obliterated" the US territory of 3.4 million people. Governor Ricardo Rossello called ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
What now? Mexicans in shelters ask themselves after quake

 In Dominica, islanders stand strong despite chaos

 Puerto Rico wants US aid after quake but not second-class treatment

 Frida, the four-legged heroine of Mexico's quake rescues
SHAKE AND BLOW
Pulling, not pushing, silk could revolutionize how greener materials are manufactured

 'Overwatch' eSports league to debut in December

 Physicists predict nonmetallic half-metallicity

 HZDR physicists discover optimum conditions for laser plasma acceleration
SHAKE AND BLOW
The godfather of eco-bling: Brando's Tahitian paradise

 Climate change challenges the survival of fish across the world

 Veolia's US growth hopes run into trouble

 Dam fails in Puerto Rico, 70,000 told to evacuate
SHAKE AND BLOW
Impact of Arctic amplification on East Asian winter climate

 Wind, Warm Water Revved Up Melting Antarctic Glaciers

 Ice age may have clipped bird migration

 Maiden mid-air refuel ensures supplies to Antarctic research station
SHAKE AND BLOW
Syngenta chief calls for debate on 'sustainable agriculture'

 At Dubai expo, Chinese firms look to tap lucrative halal market

 Research finds roots use chemical 'photos' to coordinate growth

 Latvia tweets no room for mushroom hunters on army base
SHAKE AND BLOW
Desperate rescue effort after Hurricane Maria toll hits 33

 Hope fading for survivors as Mexico search enters third day

 Anxiety as Mexico mounts last-ditch search for quake survivors

 New quake shakes traumatized Mexico City
SHAKE AND BLOW
C. Africa asks UN to send more peacekeepers, ease arms embargo

 Nigerian journalist detained over report on flood camp protest

 West Africa steps up battle against pirates and poachers

 New ceasefire signed by armed groups
SHAKE AND BLOW
Huge genetic diversity among Papuan New Guinean peoples revealed

 Helping Ponso, sole survivor of 'Chimpanzee Island' in I. Coast

 Royal tomb of ancient Mayan ruler found in Guatemala

 Cell phone data coupled with sewage testing show drug use patterns



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement