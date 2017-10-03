Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Crocodile fossils suggest giant reptiles emerged earlier than previously thought
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Oct 3, 2017


Scientists have identified the remains of a prehistoric crocodile species. Their discovery suggests early aquatic reptiles first emerged during the Middle Jurassic, a few million years earlier than previously thought.

Ieldraan melkshamensis belongs to a sub-family of prehistoric crocodiles called Geosaurini -- a group that includes the distant relatives of modern crocodiles. Until now, researchers thought the group first emerged during the Late Jurassic period, between 152 and 157 million years ago. The newly identified fossil suggests the group emerged at least 163 million years.

The fossil has been out of the ground for 150 years, spending most of the last century in storage at the Natural History Museum. The croc's remains were badly damaged, but a team of paleontologists for the University of Edinburgh were able to identify the species. The fossil was originally recovered from the Oxford Clay Formation in England.

"It's not the prettiest fossil in the world, but the Melksham Monster tells us a very important story about the evolution of these ancient crocodiles and how they became the apex predators in their ecosystem, Davide Foffa, a doctoral student in the geosciences school at Edinburgh, said in a news release. "Without the amazing preparation work done by our collaborators at the Natural History Museum, it would not have been possible to work out the anatomy of this challenging specimen."

Despite the fossil's damage, researchers recognized the distinct skull, lower jaw and teeth of Ieldraan melkshamensis. They described their analysis this week in the Journal of Systematic Paleontology.

The Melksham Monster once thrived among the shallow seas that covered most of Europe during the Jurassic. The croc grew to 10 feet in length. Its strong jaws and sharp, serrated teeth were capable of taking down large prey, like prehistoric squid.

"The Melksham Monster would have been one of the top predators in the oceans of Jurassic Britain, at the same time that dinosaurs were thundering across the land," researcher Steve Brusatte said.

EARLY EARTH
Study: 3.95 billion-year-old rocks contain earliest traces of life
 Washington (UPI) Sep 27, 2017
 A team of Japanese researchers believe they've discovered the oldest known evidence of life on Earth. The scientists found signs of biological activity in 3.95 billion-year-old rocks from Labrador in northeast Canada. The rock samples were formed when Earth was 500 million years old. During the Eoarchaean Era - the first during which Earth featured a curst - the planet was covered wit ... read more
Related Links
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
Signs of corruption emerge from rubble of Mexico quake

 Fear of epidemic disaster as disease stalks Rohingya camps

 Water from a rock: Puerto Ricans cope with hurricane aftermath

 Machete, origami and reading: life in San Juan a week after Maria
EARLY EARTH
UV-irradiated amorphous ice behaves like liquid at low temperatures

 The 3-D selfie has arrived

 Ultracold atoms point toward an intriguing magnetic behavior

 Researchers developing new technique that uses light to separate mirrored molecules
EARLY EARTH
A sustainable future powered by sea

 Getting the measure of mud

 Scientists call for more research on how human activities affect the seabed

 Black Sea water temperatures may buck global trend
EARLY EARTH
Winter cold extremes linked to high-altitude polar vortex weakening

 Shipping risks rise as Antarctic ice hits record low

 Researchers take on atmospheric effects of Arctic snowmelt

 End-of-summer Arctic sea ice extent is eighth lowest on record
EARLY EARTH
Global methane emissions from agriculture possibly much larger

 Artificial light device boosts cows' milk yields by 9 percent

 Planet-warming methane from livestock underestimated: study

 Global network of botanical gardens contain a third of all known plant species
EARLY EARTH
Earthquake warning systems improving, but prediction still not possible, scientists say

 More than 120,000 flee rumbling Bali volcano

 Bali volcano evacuees outside red zone fearful to return home

 After tsunami, ocean plastic acted as rafts for small sea life
EARLY EARTH
The link between drought and riots in sub-Saharan Africa

 Ghanaian villagers profit from monkey business

 New ceasefire signed by armed groups

 C. Africa asks UN to send more peacekeepers, ease arms embargo
EARLY EARTH
Researchers explore why humans don't purge lethal genetic disorders from the population

 Ancient human DNA in sub-Saharan Africa lifts veil on prehistory

 Helping Ponso, sole survivor of 'Chimpanzee Island' in I. Coast

 Cell phone data coupled with sewage testing show drug use patterns



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement