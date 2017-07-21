Crustal limestone platforms feed carbon to many of Earth's arc volcanoes

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (SPX) Jul 21, 2017
A new analysis suggests that much of the carbon released from volcanic arcs, chains of volcanoes that arise along the tectonic plates of a subduction zone, comes from remobilizing limestone reservoirs in the Earth's crust.
Previous research suggested carbon was sourced from the mantle as a result of the subduction process.
The discovery ultimately impacts the amount of organic carbon scientists believe was buried in the past. Carbon cycling between surface reservoirs and the mantle over geologic history is important because the imbalance greatly influences the amount of total carbon at Earth's surface.
However, the source for carbon from volcanic arc outgassing remained uncertain. Emily Mason and colleagues compiled a global data set of carbon and helium isotopes to determine the origin of the carbon.
The data reveal that many volcanic arcs mobilize carbon from large, crustal carbonate platforms - particularly in Italy, the Central American Volcanic Arc, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea. In contrast, arcs located in the northern Pacific, such as Japan and Kuril-Kamchatka, release carbon dioxide with an isotope signature indicative of a mantle source.
The recognition of a large amount of crustal carbon in the overall carbon isotope signature requires, from a mass balance consideration, downward revision of how much organic carbon was buried in the past.
Fairbanks AK (SPX) Jul 12, 2017
University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers have discovered that volcanoes have a unique way of dealing with pressure - through crystals. According to a new study published in the Journal of Geology, a network of microscopic crystals can lessen the internal pressure of rising magma and reduce the explosiveness of eruptions. Crystals can form in the rising molten rock in as little as 18 minu ... read more
Related Links
American Association for the Advancement of Science
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement