Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
DARPA's networks of the sea enter next stage
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Jan 09, 2017


Outline of the TUNA system

DARPA's Tactical Undersea Network Architecture (TUNA) program recently completed its initial phase, successfully developing concepts and technologies aimed at restoring connectivity for U.S. forces when traditional tactical networks are knocked offline or otherwise unavailable. The program now enters the next phase, which calls for the demonstration of a prototype of the system at sea.

TUNA seeks to develop and demonstrate novel, optical-fiber-based technology options and designs to temporarily restore radio frequency (RF) tactical data networks in a contested environment via an undersea optical fiber backbone. The concept involves deploying RF network node buoys-dropped from aircraft or ships, for example-that would be connected via thin underwater fiber-optic cables.

The very-small-diameter fiber-optic cables being developed are designed to last 30 days in the rough ocean environment-long enough to provide essential connectivity until primary methods of communications are restored.

"Phase 1 of the program included successful modeling, simulation, and at-sea tests of unique fiber-cable and buoy-component technologies needed to make such an undersea architecture work," said John Kamp, program manager in DARPA's Strategic Technology Office.

"Teams were able to design strong, hair-thin, buoyant fiber-optic cables able to withstand the pressure, saltwater, and currents of the ocean, as well as develop novel power generation concepts."

Supplying power to floating buoy nodes on the open sea presents a particular challenge. During the first phase of the program, the University of Washington's Applied Physics Lab (APL) developed a unique concept called the Wave Energy Buoy that Self-deploys (WEBS), which generates electricity from wave movement.

The WEBS system is designed to fit into a cylinder that could be deployed from a ship or aircraft.

Having now entered its second and final phase, the program is advancing to design and implement an integrated end-to-end system, and to test and evaluate this system in laboratory and at-sea demonstrations. As a test case for the TUNA concept, teams are using Link 16-a common tactical data network used by U.S. and allied forces' aircraft, ships, and ground vehicles.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
WATER WORLD
Defense Dept. orders upgraded underwater drones
 San Diego Jan 4, 2017
 Teledyne SeaBotix has won a multimillion dollar U.S. Department of Defense contract for underwater remotely operated vehicles. The observation-class vehicles are used by mobile explosive ordnance disposal units around the world. Teledyne SeaBotix said the contract was obtained through Atlantic Diving Supply, a distributor, and calls for delivery of 60 new vLBV300 ROV systems as part of an opera ... read more

WATER WORLD
Number of displaced in Mosul op passes 125,000: UN

 'I am not a miracle worker': new UN chief

 Rebuild hearts as well as homes, pope tells quake victims

 Natural disaster damage hits 4-year high: Munich Re
WATER WORLD
Saab, UAE sign radar support deal

 Elbit contracted for airborne laser designator work

 RADA contracted for high energy laser radars

 Rice U probes ways to turn cement's weakness to strength
WATER WORLD
Defense Dept. orders upgraded underwater drones

 Study confirms steady warming of oceans for past 75 years

 Study reveals the importance of grazers for coral reefs

 Japan investigating dolphin escape in slaughter town
WATER WORLD
Polar vortex is back, and a warmer Arctic may be to blame

 When the Arctic coast retreats, life in the shallow water areas drastically changes

 Scientists consider the effects of coastal erosion in the Arctic

 Unlucky polar bears beset by toxins too
WATER WORLD
A trip to the land of endangered ancient olive trees

 How we shop hurts endangered species

 Chickens are smarter and more complex than given credit for

 Zambia drafts in air force to combat pests
WATER WORLD
New study estimates frequency of flight-disrupting volcanic eruptions

 Malaysia floods force 23,000 to leave homes

 Increasing rainfall in a warmer world will likely intensify typhoons in western Pacific

 Floods hit Malaysia, thousands evacuated
WATER WORLD
Gambia army chief backs president as region watches

 Chad closes border with Libya over 'terror threat'

 At least 15 dead in DR Congo ethnic clashes: local sources

 SEC probes Mozambique debt sold by Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas
WATER WORLD
New study finds evolution of brain and tooth size were not linked in humans

 Ancient DNA can both diminish and defend modern minds

 Archaeologists: Chaco Canyon inhabitants likely relied on imported food

 'Latest spoke in the wheel' drives brain-mapping advances



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement