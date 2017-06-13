Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
DRCongo seeks joint Chinese-Spanish offer to build dam
 by Staff Writers
 Kinshasa (AFP) June 13, 2017


The Democratic Republic of Congo said Tuesday it has asked Chinese and Spanish bidders of a colossal dam project to join forces and submit a joint bid.

The request will further delay the huge project, known as Inga 3, that has been planned for around 30 years.

The government had said it would award the contract by the end of last year with an aim to launch construction this year.

In the running for the deal are two consortiums, one led by the Chinese Three Gorges Corporation and another grouped under Spanish construction company ACS.

The Congolese government agency handling the project ADPI asked the two consortiums to present a single, "optimised" offer, but did not set a deadline for starting to produce electricity.

In September last year the agency said it wanted electricity production to start in 2021.

The Inga 3 project is expected to complement two ageing power stations built between 1972 and 1982 on the Inga falls of the Congo River 260 kilometres (162 miles) downstream from the capital Kinshasa.

The dam is expected to generate 4,800 megawatts of power, equivalent to the output of three third-generation nuclear reactors, in a country where less than 10 percent of the population has access to electricity.

South Africa has signed an option to buy 2,500 megawatts of power, with much of the rest planned for mining groups in Katanga in the south east which suffers from chronic electricity shortages.

The World Bank last July froze planned disbursements of a $73.1 million grant aimed at funding technical assistance, saying the country had taken the project in a different strategic direction than had been agreed.

Since then, political uncertainty over the position of Congolese President Joseph Kabila who stayed in power after his mandate ended last year, along with no prospect for elections in the near-term have weighed heavily on the business climate of the country.

WATER WORLD
Nepal, China sign mega hydropower agreement
 Kathmandu (AFP) June 5, 2017
 Nepal has signed an agreement with a Chinese company to build the largest hydroelectric plant in the impoverished landlocked country, which suffers from a chronic energy shortage. Nepal's energy minister Janardan Sharma on Sunday signed the agreement for the China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) to build the long-mooted 1,200 megawatt Budhi-Gandaki hydroelectric project. Estimates put ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Philippine war refugees facing deadly health risks

 Japan workers exposed to dangerous radiation in lab

 Scorpions the new threat for displaced Mosul civilians

 GMV to supply Copernicus services in support to EU external action
WATER WORLD
Liquids are capable of supporting waves with short wavelengths only

 Metal-ion catalysts and hydrogen peroxide could green up plastics production

 New sound diffuser is 10 times thinner than existing designs

 New catalytic converter composite reduces rare earth element usage
WATER WORLD
Boeing, Huntington Ingalls giving boost to Navy UUV program

 New-generation material removes iodine from water

 Branson petitions UN for oceans protection

 Hong Kong activists dress as sharks to protest finning
WATER WORLD
Finding new homes won't help Emperor penguins cope with climate change

 Domes of frozen methane may be warning signs for new blow-outs

 Blight or blessing? How the wolverine embodies Arctic diversity

 Geoscientific evidence for subglacial lakes
WATER WORLD
Scientists design laser to kill weeds

 Spain's 'jamon' conquers China

 Bee buzzes could help determine how to save their decreasing population

 Study predicts where global warming is likely to spark food violence
WATER WORLD
Greek island picks up the pieces after 6.3-magnitude quake

 Volcanoes, referees for the life on Earth

 Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes
WATER WORLD
Nigerian soldier sentenced to death for 'Boko Haram' murder

 France faces US reservations over UN backing for Sahel force

 UN peacekeeper death toll rises after Mali jihadist attack

 Mob justice fears after soldier's gruesome death in Ghana
WATER WORLD
How the brain recognizes what the eye sees

 Hand-washing is like hitting a reset button in the brain

 Obesity 'epidemic' affects one in 10 worldwide

 Living long and living well: Is it possible to do both



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement