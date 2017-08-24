Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Death toll from South Asia flooding tops 1,000
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Aug 24, 2017


The death toll from floods sweeping South Asia has climbed above 1,000, officials said Thursday, as rescue teams try to reach millions stranded by the region's worst monsoon disaster in recent years.

Thousands of soldiers and emergency personnel have been deployed across India, Bangladesh and Nepal, where authorities say a total of 1,009 bodies have been recovered since August 10 when intense rainfall started falling.

Twenty-six bodies were found Wednesday in Bihar, a hard-hit state in India's east, taking the death toll there to 367, said Anirudh Kumar, a top state disaster management official.

"We still have nearly 11 million people affected in 19 districts of the state," he told AFP, adding 450,000 flood evacuees had taken shelter in government refuges.

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, floods have swamped nearly half the vast state of 220 million, India's most populous.

Disaster management agency spokesman T P Gupta told AFP said 82 people had died and more than two million affected by the disaster there.

The state borders Nepal, where 146 people have died and 80,000 homes destroyed in what the United Nations is calling the worst flooding in 15 years.

Nepal's home ministry warned the death toll could rise as relief teams reach more remote parts of the impoverished mountainous country.

In the Himalaya region in India's northwest, landslides caused by heavy rain have claimed 54 lives, the vast majority in one huge avalanche of mud that swept two buses off a mountainside.

The situation was slowly easing in West Bengal and Assam, two states in India's east and northeast where 223 people have died.

Floods in Assam -- the second wave to hit the state in less than four months -- have wrought widespread destruction, killing 71 people and swathes of native wildlife, including a Bengal tiger and 15 rare one-horned rhinos.

In the low-lying state of West Bengal, where 152 people have died, hundreds of thousands have escaped submerged villages by boats and makeshift rafts to reach government aid stations.

Across the border in Bangladesh, water levels were slowly returning to normal in the main Brahmaputra and Ganges rivers.

The government's disaster response body said Thursday the death toll stood at 137, with more than 7.5 million affected since flooding hit the riverine nation.

Nearly 350 people died in the first wave of floods that began in mid-July in India's western states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, and several remote northeastern states.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
'It could have been me': S.Leone struggles to recover from disaster
 Freetown (AFP) Aug 20, 2017
 Gathered in a Freetown church, worshippers struggled Sunday to come to terms with the devastation wrought by the flooding and mudslide that struck the Sierra Leone capital six days ago, as the arduous search for bodies continued. "I just close my eyes and imagine, I say, 'It could have been me'," says Angela Johnson, one of about 50 parishioners at St Paul's Catholic Church in Regent, the hi ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Death toll in DR Congo landslide climbs to 140

 Myanmar man faces jail for speaking about child soldier past

 Brazilian army, police raid violent Rio favelas

 Eight killed in Guinea in rubbish dump landslide
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Researchers use vacuum for hands-free patterning of liquid metal

 Surprise discovery in the search for energy efficient information storage

 NASA protects its super heroes from space weather

 Cosmonauts launch 3D-printed satellite from space station
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Sediment research is a granular exercise at NRL

 Fish stress hormones linked to tendency to take the bait

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 Japanese seaweed is welcome invader on US coasts: study
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Scientists are recruiting Alaskans to help them track berry patches

 Melting of Greenland glacier to speed up: study

 Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change

 Extreme melt season leads to decade-long ecosystem changes in Antarctic polar desert
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Adding silicon to soil to strengthen plant defenses

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Surprising two-way journey for apple on the Silk Road

 Harnessing rich satellite data to estimate crop yield
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
24 million affected by South Asia floods: Red Cross

 Hero boy saved little brother when Italy quake struck

 South Asia floods claim more than 750 lives

 Sudan warns of floods as Nile water level surges
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'

 UN says Nigeria relations 'intact' after unauthorised raid
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
To teach kids morals, read books with humans not animals

 Research reveals how neurons communicate

 New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 Arrival of modern humans in Southeast Asia questioned



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement