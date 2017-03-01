Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Did seaweed make us who we are today?
 by Staff Writers
 Odense M, Denmark (SPX) Mar 01, 2017


Seaweed is just as healthy and nutritious for humans today as it was millions of years ago.

Millions of years ago something happened, allowing early Homo sapiens to branch out from the primitive hominoid family tree. Was this crucial turn in human evolution partly driven by seaweed and its particular content of essential nutrients?

Over the past 2.5 - 2 million years human brains have gone through the most significant development, and as a result modern-day humans are left with an organ that is the source of all the qualities that define humanity. Our ancestors needed lots of energy-rich foods just to get by, and for this impressive, significant brain development they also needed certain essential nutrients.

Without nutrients like magnesium and zinc modern brains cannot function, and according to a number of scientific studies it is likely that the access to certain essential nutrients influenced the evolution of the human brain so that it could become the brain we have today.

From primitive ancestor to modern human
 "Nutrients needed for this transition from a primitive ancestor to modern Homo sapiens were (and still are) available in seaweeds. Seaweeds could be found and harvested in abundance on shores, and for a foraging lifestyle, a rich coastal environment would be a significant source of a consistent supply of these nutrients, says Professor Ole G. Mouritsen, University of Southern Denmark.

Professor Mouritsen is an expert in molecular biophysics and author of several books about food science.

He is co-author of a newly published review in Journal of Applied Phycology on research highlighting the potential impact of the consumption of a variety of seaweeds (so-called large marine algae, or macroalgae) in human brain health, including benefits to early Homo sapiens.

Other contributors to the review are Melania Lynn Cornish and Alan T. Critchley, Acadian Seaplants, Canada.

Foraging in coastal areas
 In their article the authors note that the human lineage is estimated to have diverged from our closest living relatives, the chimpanzees, around 5-7 million years ago.

"However, the changing patterns of resource distribution associated with the extensive drying and expansion of the African savannahs between 2.5 and 2 million years ago have been the impetus for a shift in foraging behavior among early members of the genus Homo. Foraging over longer distances for food would have contributed to bipedalism and a different body stature as increasingly larger ranges had to be traversed, and in the case of our primitive ancestors, this would undoubtedly lead to significant changes in diet, the authors write.

Coastal areas may very well have attracted early hominoids in search of food.

Just as healthy for us
 "Our ancestors would find foods like fish, crustaceans, snails, seaweeds, bird eggs and perhaps occasional dead marine vertebrates. But they probably did not have the necessary rudimental understanding of seasonal tidal cycles and their influence on shellfish availability. Seaweeds of different types, on the other hands, can be found all across the intertidal zone from the high water mark to the subtidal regions and they could be readily and repeatedly harvested for food by all family members, including women and children, the authors state.

The nutrients in seaweed not only benefitted our ancestors.

"Seaweed is just as healthy and nutritious for humans today as it was millions of years ago," says Professor Ole G. Mouritsen.

Essential nutrients for brain development:
 Taurine. Can be found in red algae, marine fish, shellfish and meat of mammals. Is present in large amounts in the central nervous system and in the retina. The highest concentrations occur in the developing brain. Levels in adults are app. 1/3 of those of newborns.

Magnesium. Can be found in legumes, pumpkin and squash seeds, nuts and macroalgae. It plays an important role in neuroprotection and cognition. Important for the ability to store new information in neural networks.

Zinc. Can be found in many foods but is particularly plentiful in various cuts of meat, especially liver. Extremely abundant in oysters. Crustaceans and most seaweeds are also robust sources. Plays an important role in learning, development and memory.

Vitamin B12. Is found exclusively in animal products such as meat, eggs, fish and milk - with one exception: it is also confirmed in Pyropia species of seaweeds and it is quite likely in others that have yet to be adequately analyzed. B12 is important for blood flow in the brain and cognitive functions like language.

Iodine. Found abundantly in seaweed, especially in brown seaweeds. A necessary element for the synthesis of thyroid hormones, which are essential for central nervous system development.

Poly-unsaturated fatty-acids (PUFAs). The original sources of PUFAs are not, as often thought, fish and shellfish, but micro- and macroalgae like seaweed.

Consumption of seaweeds and the human brain. Journal of Applied Phycology - January 2017, DOI: 10.1007/s10811-016-1049-3.

EARLY EARTH
New Questions on How Earth's Atmosphere and Oceans Formed
 Canberra, Australia (SPX) Feb 28, 2017
 A new study led by The Australian National University (ANU) has found seawater cycles throughout the Earth's interior down to 2,900 km (1,800 miles), much deeper than previously thought, reopening questions about how the atmosphere and oceans formed. A popular theory is that the atmosphere and oceans formed by releasing water and gases from the Earth's mantle through volcanic activity duri ... read more
Related Links
 University of Southern Denmark
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
Haitians' ire over carnival spending amid hurricane's ruins

 Carnival helps Rio put crime, recession on back burner

 Study shows parks, greenways may help reduce crime in Chicago

 Canada conservationist warns of 'cyber poaching
EARLY EARTH
Two radar eyes are better than one

 New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics

 Scientists discover how essential methane catalyst is made

 New polymer additive could revolutionize plastics recycling
EARLY EARTH
Calculating recharge of groundwater more precisely

 New urgency in fight to restore Florida Everglades

 Saab to provide support for Swedish navy underwater systems

 First direct measurements of Pacific seabed sediments reveal strong methane source
EARLY EARTH
Air pollution may have masked mid-20th Century sea ice loss

 International team reports ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean

 Arctic sea ice decline influences European weather

 Simple rule predicts when an ice age ends
EARLY EARTH
Widely accepted vision for agriculture may be inaccurate, misleading

 'Our daily bread' has hidden climate costs

 What's the buzz on bee parasites?

 Brexit sows seeds of doubt for British farmers
EARLY EARTH
An insight into a physical phenomenon that leads to earthquakes

 Water slowly restored in Chile capital after deadly floods

 California requests $440 mn for flood control after dam crisis

 Four million without water in deadly Chile floods
EARLY EARTH
France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed

 UN airstrikes in C.Africa target 'heavily armed' militia

 16 killed in three days of DR Congo clashes

 I.Coast hosting bid to save its last chimpanzees
EARLY EARTH
Newfound primate teeth take a big bite out of the evolutionary tree of life

 Study shows ancient humans arrived in South America in multiple waves

 Will naming the Anthropocene lead to acceptance of our planet-level impact

 Tiny fibers open new windows into the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement