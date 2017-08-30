Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Don't be salty - tiny tubes desalinate water one molecule at a time
 by Staff Writers
 Chicago IL (SPX) Aug 30, 2017


Meni Wanunu, associate professor of physics, and his post doctoral student Robert Henley are using carbon nanotubes as a filter to desalinate water. Their new paper shows the method works better than any other existing process. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Northeastern University

Earth is 70 percent water, but only a tiny portion - 0.007 percent - is available to drink.

As potable water sources dwindle, global population increases every year. One potential solution to quenching the planet's thirst is through desalinization - the process of removing salt from seawater. While tantalizing, this approach has always been too expensive and energy intensive for large-scale feasibility.

Now, researchers from Northeastern have made a discovery that could change that, making desalinization easier, faster and cheaper than ever before. In a paper published Thursday in Science, the group describes how carbon nanotubes of a certain size act as the perfect filter for salt - the smallest and most abundant water contaminant.

Filtering water is tricky because water molecules want to stick together. The "H" in H2O is hydrogen, and hydrogen bonds are strong, requiring a lot of energy to separate. Water tends to bulk up and resist being filtered. But nanotubes do it rapidly, with ease.

A carbon nanotube is like an impossibly small rolled up sheet of paper, about a nanometer in diameter. For comparison, the diameter of a human hair is 50 to 70 micrometers - 50,000 times wider. The tube's miniscule size, exactly 0.8 nm, only allows one water molecule to pass through at a time. This single-file lineup disrupts the hydrogen bonds, so water can be pushed through the tubes at an accelerated pace, with no bulking.

"You can imagine if you're a group of people trying to run through the hallway holding hands, it's going to be a lot slower than running through the hallway single-file," said co-author Meni Wanunu, associate professor of physics at Northeastern. Wanunu and post doctoral student Robert Henley collaborated with scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California to conduct the research.

Scientists led by Aleksandr Noy at Lawrence Livermore discovered last year that carbon nanotubes were an ideal channel for proton transport. For this new study, Henley brought expertise and technology from Wanunu's Nanoscale Biophysics Lab to Noy's lab, and together they took the research one step further.

In addition to being precisely the right size for passing single water molecules, carbon nanotubes have a negative electric charge. This causes them to reject anything with the same charge, like the negative ions in salt, as well as other unwanted particles.

"While salt has a hard time passing through because of the charge, water is a neutral molecule and passes through easily," Wanunu said. Scientists in Noy's lab had theorized that carbon nanotubes could be designed for specific ion selectivity, but they didn't have a reliable system of measurement. Luckily, "That's the bread and butter of what we do in Meni's lab," Henley said. "It created a nice symbiotic relationship."

"Robert brought the cutting-edge measurement and design capabilities of Wanunu's group to my lab, and he was indispensable in developing a new platform that we used to measure the ion selectivity of the nanotubes," Noy said.

The result is a novel system that could have major implications for the future of water security. The study showed that carbon nanotubes are better at desalinization than any other existing method - natural or man-made.

To keep their momentum going, the two labs have partnered with a leading water purification organization based in Israel. And the group was recently awarded a National Science Foundation/Binational Science Foundation grant to conduct further studies and develop water filtration platforms based on their new method. As they continue the research, the researchers hope to start programs where students can learn the latest on water filtration technology - with the goal of increasing that 0.007 percent.

WATER WORLD
Outperforming nature's water filtration ability with nanotubes
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 28, 2017
 At just the right size, carbon nanotubes can filter water with better efficiency than biological proteins, a new study reveals. The results could pave the way to new water filtration systems, at a time when demands for fresh water pose a global threat to sustainable development. A class of biological proteins, called aquaporins, is able to effectively filter water, yet scientists have not ... read more
Related Links
 Northeastern University
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Eight killed in landslide at Burkina gold mine

 Harvey versus Katrina: a world of differences

 No guns, no smoking: Storm shelter Texas-style

 Searches resume for 8 missing in Swiss Alps landslide
WATER WORLD
Myanmar's startups map past, shape future with virtual reality

 Scientists launch virtual reality game to detect Alzheimer's

 Understanding brittle crack behaviors to design stronger materials

 The breaking point
WATER WORLD
Coral skeletons may resist the effects of acidifying oceans

 Algae fortifies coral reefs in past and present

 EPA plans ten hearings on water rule rewrite

 Dora no Explorer: TV network axes Philippine resort plan after outcry
WATER WORLD
Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods

 Methane hydrate is not a smoking gun in the Arctic Ocean

 Hidden river once flowed beneath Antarctic ice

 Study validates East Antarctic ice sheet to remain stable even if western ice sheet melts
WATER WORLD
France faces worst wine harvest since 1945

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Ray of hope for more abundant wheat crops

 Can 'reading' leaves lead to more drought-tolerant crops
WATER WORLD
Millions brace as Hurricane Harvey menaces Texas, Louisiana

 Second storm hits Hong Kong and Macau amid typhoon recovery

 Cyclones and climate change: connecting the dots

 Macau weather agency under investigation for delayed typhoon warning
WATER WORLD
Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'
WATER WORLD
Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions

 Research reveals how neurons communicate



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement