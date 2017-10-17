Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
ESA takes the reins of the Disasters Charter
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Oct 17, 2017


file image for illustration purposes only

When disaster strikes, a group of international space agencies pools its resources and expertise to support relief efforts on the ground. For the next six months, ESA will be leading the International Charter Space and Major Disasters as it brings information from satellites to the aid of the vulnerable.

Every six months, a different member takes the role of Primus Inter Pares - or Charter lead. Last week, ESA took over this role for the sixth time, and is responsible for ensuring that the Charter's policies and rules are respected.

ESA will also develop new partnerships with the space and the disaster risk-reduction communities.

"ESA plans to ensure that not only the operational activities of the Charter are running smoothly but will also prepare for future challenges," said Maurice Borgeaud, head of ESA's Earth Observation Science, Applications and Climate Department.

"Future challenges include the likely increase of the calls on the Charter, international collaboration with key partners running similar activities, and taking advantage of the ever-increasing availability of Earth observation data."

Founded by ESA and the French and Canadian space agencies, the Charter is an international collaboration between 16 owners or operators of Earth observation missions. It provides rapid access to satellite data to help disaster management authorities in the event of a natural or man-made disaster.

The value of the initiative lies in being able to mobilise agencies around the world and benefit from their knowhow and their satellites through a single access point that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and at no cost to the user.

Since its first request for support, in 2000, the Charter has called on space assets on many occasions, helping to respond to more than 520 disasters in more than 120 countries.

Recent activations have included Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which hit the United States and Caribbean in September, as well as the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck central Mexico on 19 September.

On average, the Charter is activated about 40 times a year. But this year has been particularly busy, already exceeding that average. In August and September alone, there have been 16 activations - twice the monthly average.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Risking lives, Mexicans try to salvage belongings after quake
 Mexico City (AFP) Oct 17, 2017
 Guadalupe Vazquez is standing below the wreckage of what used to be her home, patiently waiting for workers to recover the few belongings she has left after Mexico's September 19 earthquake: some photographs of her daughters hanging on the wall, still visible from the street. The small but spry octogenarian lived in Mexico City's Narvarte neighborhood in a four-story apartment building, half ... read more
Related Links
 Disasters Charter
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Risking lives, Mexicans try to salvage belongings after quake

 Branson calls for sustainable rebuilding of storm-battered Caribbean

 Trump warns federal help for Puerto Rico not open-ended

 New military op in gang-plagued Rio favela
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Understanding rare earth emulsions

 Oculus unveils standalone virtual reality headset

 New test opens path for better 2-D catalysts

 Thales demos capability of ballistic missile tracking radar
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Huge spike in global carbon emissions linked to El Nino

 'Thirsty protests' hit Morocco over water shortages

 Harvey runoff is threatening coral reefs in the Gulf of Mexico

 Underwater nurseries help revive Mediterranean fish stocks
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Thousands of penguin chicks starve in Antarctica

 As ice sheet melts, Greenland's fjords become less salty

 The melting ice makes the sea around Greenland less saline

 Formation of coal almost turned our planet into a snowball
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
India to close colonial-era military farms

 Smallscale farmers try to solve Amazon's big problems

 Genetically boosting the nutritional value of corn could benefit millions

 Sustainable irrigation may harm other development goals
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Vietnam braces for more downpours as flood toll hits 72

 Ireland closes schools as rare hurricane approaches

 Three killed, 360,000 without power as freak storm hits Ireland

 Magnitude-6.3 earthquake strikes northern Chile: USGS
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Chad extends key conservation area in national park

 Rwanda military uses torture to force confessions: HRW

 New witness emerges over Rwandan genocide: French legal source

 Nigeria: Cooperation 'key' to defeating jihadists
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
World Bank: 1.1 bn people 'invisible', lacking official identity

 DNA proves Newfoundland was populated by distinct groups three different times

 Scientists identify genes critical for hearing

 Prehistoric humans are likely to have formed mating networks to avoid inbreeding



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement