Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WOOD PILE
EU court threatens Poland with heavy fines over ancient forest logging
 by Staff Writers
 Luxembourg (AFP) Nov 20, 2017


The EU's top court on Monday warned Poland's rightwing government to "immediately" stop logging in one of Europe's last primeval forests or face fines of up to 100,000 euros ($118,000) a day.

The case is the latest in a string of issues causing tension between Warsaw and Brussels, which has watched the Polish administration's recent judicial reforms with alarm.

"Poland must immediately cease its active forest management operations in the Bialowieza Forest, except in exceptional cases where they are strictly necessary to ensure public safety," said the European Court of Justice.

"If there is found to be an infringement, the court will order Poland to pay to the (European) Commission a penalty payment of at least 100,000 euros a day," the Luxembourg-based court added.

Environmental activists welcomed the court's statement.

"Currently financial penalties are, unfortunately, an essential tool to ensure that the best-preserved primeval forest in Europe is protected from further harm," said Agata Szafraniuk, a Warsaw-based lawyer for the ClientEarth environmental group.

"Trees are still being cut down every day, so the court prescribed this measure to guarantee the full protection of this unique forest, and to avoid irreparable damage," she said.

The court first ordered Warsaw to suspend logging in the forest on July 27, pending a final judgement.

The EU had taken Poland to court arguing that the operations were destroying a forest that boasts unique plant and animal life, including the continent's largest mammal, the European bison.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the 28-nation European Union, has warned Poland to comply or see the logging issue added to a broader EU case against Warsaw over the rule of law.

The European Parliament last week voted to start an EU sanctions procedure over Warsaw's controversial judicial reforms that could eventually suspend Warsaw's voting rights in the bloc.

Adding to the trouble, EU President Donald Tusk, a former liberal prime minister of Poland, on Sunday questioned whether tensions between Poland's government with Ukraine and the EU were part of a "Kremlin plan".

Polish PM Beata Szydlo said that by "using his position to attack the Polish government, he's attacking Poland".

WOOD PILE
Heat island effect enables urban trees to grow faster
 Munich, Germany (SPX) Nov 17, 2017
 Trees in metropolitan areas have been growing faster than trees in rural areas worldwide since the 1960s. This has been confirmed for the first time by a study on the impact of the urban heat island effect on tree growth headed by the Technical University of Munich (TUM). The analysis conducted by the international research team also shows that the growth of urban trees has already been exposed ... read more
Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Deadly Beijing fire prompts investigation and demolitions

 Large mammals do use road crossing structures

 China to help resolve Rohingya crisis: Bangladesh

 Protesters march in solidarity with hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
WOOD PILE
The environmental implications of 3-D printing

 Scientific advances can make it easier to recycle plastics

 Are multiple H-coils needed to accurately measure magnetic field strengths

 Kevlar-based artificial cartilage mimics the magic of the real thing
WOOD PILE
Why does hot water freeze faster than cold water

 Colorado River's connection with the ocean was a punctuated affair

 Neutrons probe oxygen-generating enzyme for a greener approach to clean water

 Nepal scraps mega hydropower deal with Chinese firm
WOOD PILE
A new timeline for glacial retreat in Western Canada

 Research shows ice sheets as large as Greenland's melted fast in a warming climate

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play
WOOD PILE
Alibaba takes $2.9 billion stake in food retailer

 Peruvian farmer scores small win in court over German energy giant

 Weed-killer prompts angry divide among US farmers

 Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps
WOOD PILE
7.0 quake off New Caledonia sparks tsunami alert but no damage

 Researchers run longest multiphysics earthquake simulation to date

 S. Korea quake leaves dozens injured, 1,500 seeking shelter

 Quake-stricken Iranians vent anger at former president
WOOD PILE
Soldiers held without trial threaten 'new Gambia' reputation

 Climate change and neglect threaten Senegal's Saint Louis

 UN peacekeeping missions under pressure to reform in Africa

 Virginia Tech explore causes of land cover change in African savannas
WOOD PILE
Chimp study reveals how brain's structure shaped our evolution

 Study shows video games could cut dementia risk in seniors

 Put your head inside a brain

 High cognitive ability not a safeguard from conspiracies, paranormal beliefs



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement