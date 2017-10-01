Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TECTONICS
Earthquakes in the Himalaya bigger than in the Alps because tectonic plates collide faster
 by Staff Writers
 Oxford UK (SPX) Dec 08, 2017


Mt Everest.

Earthquakes that happen in densely populated mountainous regions, such as the Himalaya, spell bigger earthquakes because of a fast tectonic-plate collision, according to a new study in Earth and Planetary Science Letters. Researchers from Geophysical Fluid Dynamics - ETH Zurich in Switzerland, say their findings give people a more complete view of the risk of earthquakes in mountainous regions.

The new study shows that the frequency and magnitude of large earthquakes in the densely populated regions close to mountain chains - such as the Alps, Apennines, Himalaya and Zagros - depend on the collision rate of the smaller tectonic plates.

In 2015, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Gorkha-Nepal, and a year later, Norcia, Italy suffered a magnitude 6.2 earthquake. Previous research has attempted to explain the physical causes of earthquakes like these, but with ambiguous results. For the first time, the new study shows that the rate at which tectonic plates collide controls the magnitude of earthquakes in mountainous regions.

"The impact of large earthquakes in mountain belts is devastating," commented Luca Dal Zilio, lead author of the study from Geophysical Fluid Dynamics - ETH Zurich. "Understanding the physical parameters behind the frequency and magnitude of earthquakes is important to improve the seismic hazard assessment.

By combining classical earthquake statistics and newly developed numerical models, our contribution addresses a crucial aspect of the seismic hazard, providing an intuitive physical explanation for a global-scale problem.

Our scientific contribution can help the society to develop a more complete view of earthquake hazard in one of the most densely populated seismic zones of the world and ultimately take action accordingly."

There are seven large tectonic plates and several smaller ones in the earth's lithosphere - its outermost layers. These plates move, sliding and colliding, and that movement causes mountains and volcanoes to form, and earthquakes to happen.

The researchers developed 2D models that simulate the way the tectonic plates move and collide. The seismo-thermo-mechanical (STM) modelling approach utilises long-time scale processes to explain short time scale problems namely replicate the results observed from the historical earthquake catalogues.

Also, it shows graphically the distribution of earthquakes by their magnitude and frequency that are caused by movement in the orogeny - a belt of the earth's crust involved in the formation of mountains.

The simulations suggest that the magnitude and frequency of the earthquakes in mountainous regions are directly related to the rate at which the tectonic plates collide. The researchers say this is because the faster they collide, the cooler the temperatures and the larger the areas that generate earthquakes. This increases the relative number of large earthquakes.

The team confirmed the link by comparing earthquakes recorded in four mountain ranges: the Alps, Apennines and Himalaya and Zagros. Their results imply that the plate collisions in the Alps are more ductile than those in the Himalaya, reducing the hazard of earthquakes.

Research Report: "Seismic behaviour of mountain belts controlled by plate convergence rate"

TECTONICS
Mass of warm rock rising beneath New England
 New Brunswick NJ (SPX) Dec 06, 2017
 Slowly but steadily, an enormous mass of warm rock is rising beneath part of New England, although a major volcanic eruption isn't likely for millions of years, a Rutgers University-led study suggests. The research is groundbreaking in its scope and challenges textbook concepts of geology. "The upwelling we detected is like a hot air balloon, and we infer that something is rising up throug ... read more
Related Links
 Elsevier
 Tectonic Science and News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECTONICS
In helping earthquake victims, life lessons for Haiti youth

 Pole to pole, linemen hard at work restoring power in Puerto Rico

 China says UN resolutions 'cannot solve' Rohingya crisis

 UN urges 'humanitarian pause' for Yemen
TECTONICS
ORNL-designed algorithm leverages Titan to create high-performing deep neural networks

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics

 First step toward practical application of holographic memory with magnetic assist

 Virtual reality users must learn to use what they see
TECTONICS
Native groups fight to save land, culture from rising tides

 Take the Driver's Seat on Sea Level Science

 Seagrass is a key fishing ground globally

 Sea turtles' sad fate: from restaurant menus to plastic 'soup'
TECTONICS
Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now

 Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice
TECTONICS
Drought-resistant plant genes could accelerate evolution of water-use efficient crops

 Light green plants save nitrogen without sacrificing photosynthetic efficiency

 Perk up, Shanghai: Crowds throng world's biggest Starbucks

 What makes soil, soil? Researchers find hidden clues in DNA
TECTONICS
Beyond wind speed: A new measure for predicting hurricane impacts

 Seismologists worried by tremors in DR Congo

 Albania sends in military rescue as heavy rains trigger huge floods

 Eruption clues: UNH researchers create snapshot of volcano plumbing
TECTONICS
Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018

 Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

 Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner
TECTONICS
Research suggests gorillas can develop food cleaning behavior spontaneously

 Paleontologists reveal Little Foot, the most complete remains of an early human relative

 Trump removes protection for swaths of Utah parks

 Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement