Expect above-average Atlantic hurricane season, US forecasters say

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Miami (AFP) May 25, 2017
The Atlantic ocean could see another above-average hurricane season this year, with 11-17 big storms and as many as nine hurricanes, US forecasters said Thursday.
The expected absence of El Nino, an ocean warming trend that tends to reduce the likelihood of hurricanes, is a major reason for the expected rise in number of storms.
Other factors include above-average sea surface temperatures and weaker vertical wind shear across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.
An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes.
"The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or non-existent El Nino," said Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center.
The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.
"Forecasters predict a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms," said NOAA, referring to tropical storms with winds of 39 miles per hour (63 kilometers per hour) or higher.
Five to nine of those storms could become hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or higher.
Two to four hurricanes are expected to be "major," meaning Category 3 or higher, with winds of 111 mph or more.
Already, the eastern Atlantic has seen a rare, pre-season storm, Tropical Storm Arlene, which formed in the eastern Atlantic in April.
Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017
Meteorologists believe they've found a new way to track the intensity and trajectory of hurricanes by measuring the atmospheric gravity waves emanating from the storms' centers. Atmospheric gravity waves are propelled in spirals outward from the center of large storm systems. Scientists at the University of Miami and the NOAA's Hurricane Research Division were able to analyze wav ... read more
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement