Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WHALES AHOY
Fears of exploding whales as New Zealand clears carcasses
 by Staff Writers
 Wellington (AFP) Feb 14, 2017


The grim task of clearing hundreds of washed-up whale carcasses was under way in New Zealand Tuesday, with the beach closed over fears the bodies will fill with gas and explode as they decompose.

The sands at Farewell Spit where the nearly 700 pilot whales beached in one of the largest mass strandings ever in New Zealand were closed to the public after authorities declared the rotting bodies a health risk.

The Department of Conservation said the carcasses of more than 300 whales were being trucked to an inaccessible location where nature would be allowed to take its course.

Conservation spokesman Herb Christophers said dealing with so many dead pilot whales -- each of which can be six metres (20 feet) long -- was a logistical challenge.

"They're being moved but they haven't been cleared out yet, not by a long chalk," he told AFP.

"It's going to be a few days' work just getting them off the beach."

Before the whales were moved, conservation workers in bio-hazard suits punctured the carcasses in an attempt to stop them ballooning up with gas then popping.

"I've seen exploding whales, it's not a pretty sight," said Christophers.

Departmental ranger Amanda Harvey said many of the dead no longer resembled whales.

"Unfortunately, when a whale heats up, a lot of pressure builds up in their body and the only option is for them to explode," she told TVNZ.

In total, an estimated 666 whales were stranded in two pods on Friday and Saturday at Farewell Spit, on the northern tip of the South Island.

About three-quarters of the first pod of 416 died, while the survivors and the second pod of about 250 were successfully re-floated.

Christophers said no freshly beached whales had been found Tuesday, although wildlife officers remained on high alert because of the mammals' tendency to re-strand themselves.

Farewell Spit, about 150 kilometres (95 miles) west of the tourist town of Nelson, has witnessed at least nine pilot whale strandings in the past decade, although the latest was by far the largest.

The 26-kilometre (16-mile) hook of sand that protrudes out into the sea creates a shallow seabed that is believed to interfere with the whales' sonar navigation systems.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Follow the Whaling Debate





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
WHALES AHOY
N. Zealand beached whale crisis 'over' say rescuers
 Farewell Spit, New Zealand (AFP) Feb 12, 2017
 Whale rescuers were cautiously optimistic Sunday that the current wave of mass beachings in New Zealand was over, after hundreds of the creatures died after being stranded ashore. The crisis began early Friday when a pod of 416 whales were found stranded on the 26-kilometre (16 miles) Farewell Spit, with hundreds more following them over the weekend. The shallow, sweeping spit is believe ... read more

WHALES AHOY
Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: official

 Justice for victims of Nepal's civil war slips away

 Six cosmic catastrophes that could wipe out life on Earth

 Facebook adds tool for helping in times of crisis
WHALES AHOY
A new sensitive and stable self-powered photodetector

 New material that contracts when heated holds great industrial potential

 Aavid Thermacore Europe's technology will keep solar satellite cool

 Flipping the switch on ammonia production
WHALES AHOY
RE2 Robotics to further develop EOD underwater manipulator system

 Litter is piling up on the Arctic sea floor

 Study: Deep-sea mining causes long-lasting ecological damage

 Splitfin flashlight fish uses bioluminescent light to illuminate plankton
WHALES AHOY
Climate change adds to pressures on endangered African penguins

 Hidden lakes drain below West Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier

 NASA, UCI Reveal New Details of Greenland Ice Loss

 Study shows planet's atmospheric oxygen rose through glaciers
WHALES AHOY
China villagers 'beat the Buddha' for a good harvest

 Sticky gels turn insect-sized drones into artificial pollinators

 Endangered species listing for bumble bee delayed by Trump admin

 Grow, mow, mulch: Finding lawn's value
WHALES AHOY
Pacific rim countries to test their tsunami warning system

 6 dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines

 Rumbling Indonesian volcano in fresh eruption

 Aftershocks rock Philippine quake city survivors
WHALES AHOY
I. Coast govt pursues bid to end mutiny by elite troops

 Ivory Coast arrests six journalists over mutiny 'false information'

 Ivory Coast govt in bid to end elite troops' mutiny

 Somalia to elect president amid security, drought woes
WHALES AHOY
Paleolithic people 'killed' pebbles to rid them of their symbolic power

 Chimpanzee feet allow scientists a new grasp on human foot evolution

 Humans subconsciously perceive words as 'round' or 'sharp'

 Baltic hunter-gatherers began farming without influence of migration



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement