Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EARLY EARTH
Feathered dinosaurs were extra fluffy, new research shows
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Nov 30, 2017


New analysis of the remains of a bird-like dinosaur called Anchiornis suggests feathered dinosaurs were fluffier than researchers thought.

Modern birds are the evolutionary offspring of a group of feathered theropod dinosaurs. Together they comprise the group known as paravians -- a group that included the famed Velociraptor.

The fossilized remains of an Anchiornis specimen offered scientists at the University of Bristol in England the opportunity to study the dinosaur's feathers in great detail. Because some of the specimen's features had become separated from its body prior to burial and fossilization, researchers were able to closely study their structure.

The new analysis revealed long, flexible barbs protruding from short quills, forming two vanes. The feathers appeared like a fluffy fork-tuner, or a large v-shape.

The feathers in question are known as contour feathers, as they covered the dinosaur's body. Paravian dinosaurs also boasted more decorative bird-like feathers.

Contour feathers offered warmth and protection and, as the latest research showed, they also offered their wearers a fluffy appearance.

The findings -- detailed this week in the journal Paleontology -- allowed paleoartists to update their imagery of feathered dinosaurs to reflect the fluffier appearance of Anchiornis and other paravians.

"Paleoart is a weird blend of strict anatomical drawing, wildlife art, and speculative biology. The goal is to depict extinct animals and plants as accurately as possible given the available data and knowledge of the subject's closest living relatives," paleoartist Rebecca Gelernter said in a news release. "As a result of this study and other recent work, this is now possible to an unprecedented degree for Anchiornis. It's easy to see it as a living animal with complex behaviors, not just a flattened fossil."

In addition to inspiring new illustrations, the research also revealed the challenges faced by early paravians as they attempted flight.

The contour feathers of Anchiornis were so fluffy they likely caused too much drag to allow the dinosaur to achieve liftoff. However, Anchiornis' longer bird-like feathers on its four wings -- one for each limb, two arms and two legs -- likely allowed the dinosaur to glide when jumping from trees and cliffs.

EARLY EARTH
Rise in oxygen levels links to ancient explosion of life, researchers find
 St. Louis MO (SPX) Nov 23, 2017
 Oxygen has provided a breath of fresh air to the study of the Earth's evolution some 400-plus million years ago. A team of researchers, including a faculty member and postdoctoral fellow from Washington University in St. Louis, found that oxygen levels appear to increase at about the same time as a three-fold increase in biodiversity during the Ordovician Period, between 445 and 485 millio ... read more
Related Links
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
Beijing evicts migrants onto cold streets, sparking outcry

 Russia opens commission into 'nuclear incident' report

 Seven 'trapped' after cargo ships collide off south China

 China port city blast caused by illegal explosives: police
EARLY EARTH
New way to write magnetic info could pave the way for hardware neural networks

 Device could reduce the carbon footprint of ethylene production

 Researchers inadvertently boost surface area of nickel nanoparticles for catalysis

 X-rays reveal the biting truth about parrotfish teeth
EARLY EARTH
Why are there no sea snakes in the Atlantic?

 The world needs to rethink the value of water

 Scientists discover resilient 'heart' of Great Barrier Reef

 Children who avoid tap water have lower lead levels but more tooth decay
EARLY EARTH
Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice

 Added Arctic data shows global warming didn't pause
EARLY EARTH
Istanbul anglers keep up tradition despite stocks alarm

 Gene discovery may halt worldwide wheat epidemic

 Genome of wheat ancestor sequenced

 Fighting plant disease at warm temperatures keeps food on the table
EARLY EARTH
Indonesia reopening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash fears

 New Zealand says no charges over killer quake building

 Bali volcano burns wedding dreams, threatens economy

 16 dead, 100 missing as cyclone hits India, Sri Lanka
EARLY EARTH
Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner

 China hails new Zimbabwe leader, denies role in transition

 China taps Africa at Morocco Silk Road investment forum
EARLY EARTH
Long-term logging study demonstrates impacts on chimpanzees and gorillas

 Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood

 What grosses out a chimpanzee?

 Human evolution was uneven and punctuated, suggests new research



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement