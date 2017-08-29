Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Feuding US Congress to debate storm Harvey recovery funds
 By Michael Mathes
 Washington (AFP) Aug 29, 2017


Texas flood disaster by the numbers
Houston (AFP) Aug 29, 2017 - Monster storm Harvey hit the south Texas coast late Friday and then stalled, gushing torrents of rain over Houston, the country's fourth largest city with six million people in the greater metropolitan area.

The storm continues to shower the region as it heads slowly toward the neighboring state of Louisiana.

- How much rain? -

Up to 37 inches (94 cm) of rain fell from Saturday through Monday evening in parts of coastal Texas, and more than 30 inches (76 cm) in Houston. That translates into some nine trillion gallons (34 trillion liters) of rainwater dumped on the region. The National Weather Service says the rainfall total could reach 50 inches in some areas by the time the storm moves on.

- Deaths -

Harvey is known to have left at least three people dead so far, with six more deaths potentially tied to the storm.

- Shelters -

More than 30,000 people were expected to need to stay in emergency shelters.

- Relief -

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is shipping two million liters of bottled water and two million meals into the region. Charities and other federal, state and local agencies will add to that.

- Economic losses -

Losses for the region could range between $30 billion and $100 billion, according to Bloomberg, mostly from flooding. But much of the damage will not be covered by insurance, because flood coverage can be difficult or too expensive to obtain.

- How many need aid? -

Officials estimate as many as 450,000 people will ask the federal government for aid.

With remnants of Hurricane Harvey still pounding Texas, US lawmakers have begun contemplating the massive rebuilding costs, leaving some Republicans in a tricky spot after they opposed federal aid when a storm devastated eastern states in 2012.

Record rainfall has left vast swaths of coastal Texas and the country's fourth-largest city of Houston underwater.

Flooding has damaged or destroyed thousands of homes, crippled infrastructure, washed away businesses and left the economic future of the region under a cloud.

Just how heavy a financial toll the storm will take on the southern US economy was unclear Tuesday, as the focus remained on rescue operations, many of them being carried out in the hard-hit Houston area.

But the storm, which on Tuesday was tilting toward neighboring Louisiana, has the potential to be one of the costliest natural disasters in US history, and lawmakers have already broached the subject of recovery funding.

"I believe we need to put an aid package together for $150 billion" for emergency relief and recovery from Harvey, House Democrat Sheila Jackson-Lee, whose Houston district remained largely underwater, told CNN.

That staggering amount is 2.5 times the funding approved by Congress and allocated by the federal government following superstorm Sandy, which caused widespread devastation in eastern states including New York, New Jersey and Maryland when it struck in October 2012.

Despite the clear need for federal government intervention after that storm, 179 Republican lawmakers -- including 23 of Texas's 24 House members -- opposed the Sandy Relief Act.

The snub appalled New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who at the time savaged his fellow Republicans as "absolutely disgraceful."

Their votes are suddenly back in the spotlight, as lawmakers still on their summer recess sniped across social media.

Republican Congressman Peter King of New York called out Senator Ted Cruz of Texas by name Monday in a stinging rebuke, saying he would vote for post-Harvey aid despite fellow Republicans opposing Sandy relief.

"NY wont abandon Texas," King tweeted. "1 bad turn doesnt deserve another."

A New Jersey Democrat offered similar thoughts.

"Despite my TX colleagues refusal to support aid in #SouthJersey time of need, I will support emergency disaster $$ for those impacted," Congressman Frank LoBiondo said Monday on Twitter.

- Trump demands 'rapid action' -

Cruz, a Tea Party hero and defender of fiscal austerity, insisted he opposed the Sandy bill because it contained excessive "pork" -- targeted government spending that benefits a lawmaker's constituents -- unrelated to storm recovery.

"Of course, the federal government has a critical role in disaster relief," Cruz said on CNN.

"But you should not have members of Congress that are exploiting disasters to fund their pet projects, and so there will be time for all of those debates in Washington."

One estimate, by Enki Research, already puts the Harvey damage at $42 billion. But with the storm forecast to churn along the Gulf coast for at least two more days, that estimate could surge.

President Donald Trump, who was visiting storm-ravaged Texas Tuesday, sought to squash whatever bickering might emerge over rebuilding costs, as he predicted a "bipartisan" effort despite intense feuding among Republicans and Democrats in recent months.

"You're going to see very rapid action from Congress -- certainly from the president," Trump said Monday.

"We're going to get your funding," he added, addressing Texans.

But the Harvey recovery effort will be added to the already long list of priorities Congress must address when it returns to Washington next week.

That includes funding the government in fiscal year 2018, which begins October 1.

Trump has signaled he is prepared for a fight over the funding should it not include seed money for the wall that he wants built on the US border with Mexico.

That fight could force the government into a potentially crippling shutdown, further complicating recovery and emergency efforts in states affected by Harvey.

The losses that come after the earthquake: Devastating and costly
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 28, 2017
 Earthquakes: Nature's most unpredictable and one of her most devastating natural disasters. When high intensity earthquakes strike they can cause thousands of deaths and billions of dollars in damaged property. For decades, experts have studied major earthquakes; most have focused on fatalities and destruction in terms of the primary effects, the shaking unleashed. A new study takes a diff ... read more
