Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Floodwaters swallow Myanmar pagoda
 by Staff Writers
 Yangon (AFP) July 24, 2017


Rising floodwaters have swallowed a Buddhist pagoda in central Myanmar and sent tens of thousands fleeing their homes, as the government warned of more heavy rains ahead.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media showed the riverside pagoda sinking into the flood waters in Magway region, with shocked bystanders looking on as its golden spire collapsed beneath the waves.

Monk Pyinnya Linkara, who filmed the footage, said the pagoda was destroyed on Thursday last week.

"This pagoda was built in 2009, when it was far away from the river," he told AFP by phone on Monday.

"Year by year, the river has eroded the land and now the pagoda has fallen into the river."

At least two people have died and more than 90,000 people have been displaced by flooding across central and southern Myanmar this month, according to the government.

Most are in Magway region, where the pagoda collapsed and more than 60,000 have been forced to flee the rising waters.

The government's hydrology department has issued flood warnings for several townships in the coming days as strong monsoon rains continue to drench the country.

Impoverished Myanmar is one of the most disaster-prone countries in Asia, often struck by cyclones, flooding, extreme temperatures and occasional earthquakes.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Flood-hit New Zealand braces for more rain
 Wellington (AFP) July 23, 2017
 Flood-hit regions of New Zealand were warned to expect more wild weather Sunday after a deluge forced evacuations and emergency declarations in parts of South Island. The military was called in to help as some towns experienced three times their average monthly rainfall in just two days, topping 250 millimetres (10 inches) near Dunedin. Rivers burst their banks and landslides closed majo ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Cheap 3D printed prosthetics could be game changer for Nepal

 Separated by war, Iraqi children wait for parents

 The last survivors on Earth

 Haiti's army reborn 20 years after it was demobilized
SHAKE AND BLOW
A plastic planet

 Using water displacement as the 3-D shape sensor for complex objects

 Japanese engineers develop headset-less VR system

 Spacepath Communications Announces Innovative Frequency Converter Systems
SHAKE AND BLOW
New algorithm, metrics improve autonomous underwater vehicles' energy efficiency

 MH370 search reveals hidden undersea world

 A super-algae to save our seas

 Mountain glaciers recharge vital aquifers
SHAKE AND BLOW
Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas

 Sentinel satellite captures birth of behemoth iceberg

 Massive iceberg

 US need for four polar icebreakers 'critical,' warns report
SHAKE AND BLOW
French grape harvest heading to historic low

 Kenyan cattle herders defend 'necessary' land invasions

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments
SHAKE AND BLOW
Crustal limestone platforms feed carbon to many of Earth's arc volcanoes

 Flood-hit New Zealand braces for more rain

 Greek holiday island battles to recover from deadly quake

 Two killed in 6.7-magnitude quake off Greece and Turkey resorts
SHAKE AND BLOW
Peace deal eludes Senegal's Casamance, 35 years on

 Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence
SHAKE AND BLOW
Artifacts suggest humans arrived in Australia earlier than thought

 Father's presence encourages sibling bonding among baboons

 Startup touts neuro-stimulation as 'medicine for the brain'

 Towards a High-Resolution, Implantable Neural Interface



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement