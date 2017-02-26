Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Four million without water in deadly Chile floods
 By Miguel SANCHEZ
 Santiago (AFP) Feb 26, 2017


Rainstorms and landslides in Chile killed four and contaminated a major river, forcing authorities to cut off drinking water to four million people in the capital, authorities said.

The torrential rain that started Saturday prompted mudslides and rubble to surge into the Maipo river which supplies most homes in the capital.

"We are talking about 1.45 million homes that are going to be affected by the cutting off of the water supply, which will be total or partial in 30 districts" of Santiago, the region's governor Claudio Orrego told a news conference.

He said the cut would therefore affect more than 60 percent of the city's 6.5 million-strong population -- about 3.9 million people.

The move prompted many people to go out with buckets and pans to collect water at emergency water taps made available by the authorities.

Others rushed to supermarkets to bag bottles of water from the shelves.

"We still do not know when the drinking water will be turned back on," Orrego said.

"We cannot guarantee resumption of the service until the River Maipo clears up."

Authorities ordered restaurants and businesses without drinking water to stay closed.

They also postponed the start of lessons for the new school term on Monday.

The interior ministry said four people were known to have died and six were missing due to the rain.

A rainstorm hit near the river in the countryside east of Santiago.

"The force of nature swept away bridges and left 1,200 people cut off" in Cordillera province, said the area's governor Vanessa Marimon.

The ministry said 3,300 people were cut off overall by floods.

Heavy rain also caused flooding in the northern Antofagasta region and in the tourist district of San Pedro de Atacama.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SHAKE AND BLOW
Thousands flee as floodwaters threaten California city
 Los Angeles (AFP) Feb 22, 2017
 Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes early Wednesday in the northern California city of San Jose as floodwaters inundated neighborhoods and forced the shutdown of a major highway. Authorities said the flooding - the worst in 100 years - was caused after Coyote Creek, which runs through Silicon Valley, burst its banks following days of heavy rain. The area under evac ... read more

SHAKE AND BLOW
Berlusconi lunch on auction to help Italy quake victims

 Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' sought by Sri Lanka agents: lawyer

 'Anybody could be a refugee': Ai Weiwei films global crisis

 Brazilian troops withdraw from Rio ahead of carnival
SHAKE AND BLOW
Scientists discover how essential methane catalyst is made

 New assembly method for ultra-conformable 'electronic tattoo' devices

 Serendipity uncovers borophene's potential

 Penn researchers are among the first to grow a versatile 2-dimensional material
SHAKE AND BLOW
Marine ecologist offers suggestions for achieving a strong, lasting 'blue economy'

 Basking sharks seek out winter sun

 Small ponds have outsized impact on global warming: study

 Cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro to privatize water utility
SHAKE AND BLOW
Local weather impacts melting of one of Antarctica's fastest-retreating glaciers

 New pathway for Greenland meltwater to reach ocean identified

 Descent into a Frozen Underworld

 How an Ice Age paradox could inform sea level rise predictions
SHAKE AND BLOW
Mumbai's original inhabitants fear world's tallest statue

 Researchers unravel powerful tool in maize breeding

 Widely accepted vision for agriculture may be inaccurate, misleading

 Cultivating cool-for-cash-crop
SHAKE AND BLOW
An insight into a physical phenomenon that leads to earthquakes

 Argentine researcher falls into Nicaragua volcano

 Thousands flee as floodwaters threaten California city

 Volcano Samalas mystery revealed
SHAKE AND BLOW
16 killed in three days of DR Congo clashes

 I.Coast hosting bid to save its last chimpanzees

 DR Congo investigating alleged army massacre video

 A tonne of ivory, hacked into pieces, seized in Uganda
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tiny fibers open new windows into the brain

 New evidence highlights maternal hierarchy of Pueblo Bonito

 Flat-footed fighters

 Advances in imaging could deepen knowledge of brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement