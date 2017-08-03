Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLORA AND FAUNA
Giant panda gives birth to twins at record 23 years old
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 3, 2017


Zookeepers never expected the 23-year-old giant panda to give birth again when she was moved to a nature reserve in southwest China to live out the rest of her days.

But Haizi started showing interest in courtship this spring, resulting in a blind date with a male panda suitor and -- four months later -- twin cubs that have made her the world's oldest panda mom, China's Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center announced Thursday.

A 23-year-old giant panda is equivalent in age to an 80-year-old human.

According to the center, Haizi gave birth to a 175-gram (6 ounces) female and a 123.1-gram male on July 30 at southwest Sichuan province's Wolong National Nature Reserve, where 21 panda cubs have been born this year.

Haizi last delivered a pair of panda twins when she was 19 years old.

In Chinese culture, a set of boy-girl twins are called "dragon-phoenix babies."

"Generally, the maximum breeding age for giant pandas is 20 years old, and pandas older than that are not encouraged to participate in breeding," Li Desheng, a giant panda expert at the breeding center, said in a statement.

"But Haizi's success demonstrates the advanced degree of care offered at our center -- it is a breakthrough in panda breeding."

FLORA AND FAUNA
China welcomes world's first panda born to wild and captive parents
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 2, 2017
 China has welcomed the world's first giant panda cub born to a mixed pair of captive and wild parents, the official Xinhua news agency said. Palm-sized and pink, covered in a downy layer of white fuzz from its tiny claws to its long tail, the cub was born early Monday morning in southwestern Sichuan province to 15-year-old Cao Cao, who had mated with a wild male panda in March. The cub' ... read more
