Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Global ocean health relatively stable over past 5 years
 by Staff Writers
 Santa Barbara CA (SPX) Jul 07, 2017


This is a map and distribution of OHI Index scores and average yearly change in scores. Credit Halpern et al (2017)

While global ocean health has remained relatively stable over the past five years, individual countries have seen changes, according to a study published July 5, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Benjamin Halpern from University of California Santa Barbara, USA and colleagues.

The Ocean Health Index has been used to assess ocean health on the local and regional scale, measuring factors such as biodiversity, coastal protection, and clean waters to help inform regional policies.

In this study, Halpern and colleagues analyzed five years' worth of Ocean Health Index data for 220 countries, seeking potential drivers and implications for the changes that they observed.

As expected, global ocean health has been fairly stable over the past five years, since the health of the world's oceans cannot change rapidly over a relatively short time period. However, there were notable changes in individual countries. For example, the authors found declines in overall ocean health in many Arctic and sub-Arctic countries, possibly because the rapid loss of sea ice has resulted in reduced coastal protection.

The researchers suggest that improvements in wild-caught fishery management, the creation of marine protected areas, and decreases in harvesting of fish and other natural products may have stabilized ocean health scores in other regions.

While the Ocean Health Index was capable of predicting short term changes in global ocean health, the authors suggest that investment in additional resources for measuring changes on a global scale would greatly help with management and protection of ocean health now and in the future.

"One of the things that's so powerful about the Ocean Health Index is that it allows you to compare the health of oceans any place on the planet, over time, with a directly comparable measure," says Benjamin Halpern. "You can ask some of the most basic yet most important questions about the state of our planet: how are the oceans doing, and what factors are driving changes in ocean health. We can finally start answering those questions."

Halpern BS, Frazier M, Afflerbach J, O'Hara C, Katona S, Stewart Lowndes JS, et al. (2017) Drivers and implications of change in global ocean health over the past five years. PLoS ONE 12(7): e0178267.

WATER WORLD
Another threat to the ocean: deoxygenation
 Washington (UPI) Jul 6, 2017
 As another massive "dead zone" forms in the Gulf of Mexico, other patches of low-oxygen waters are expanding elsewhere in the ocean, threatening marine ecosystems as climate change accelerates. This summer's Gulf dead zone, which the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects to be the third-largest since monitoring began in 1985, is the result of the runoff o ... read more
Related Links
 PLOS
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
In IS-held Raqa, parched civilians risk lives for water

 EU ministers pledge steps to tackle migrant flood

 Holiday weekend leaves more than 100 gunfire victims in Chicago

 Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan
WATER WORLD
Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate

 Monash Earth Scientists involved in discovery of a new mineral

 Custom-made clothes for all within reach says top designer
WATER WORLD
New data shows extreme coastal sea levels more likely

 UNESCO keeps Great Barrier Reef off 'in danger' list

 Rivers do not have same rights as humans: India's top court

 Another threat to the ocean: deoxygenation
WATER WORLD
Huge Antarctic ice block poised to snap off

 Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat

 More summer sunshine leading to increased Greenland ice melt

 On the march: As polar bears retreat, grizzlies take new territory
WATER WORLD
Spain hit by deadly bacteria threatening olive trees

 Customs grab 122 tonnes of fake pesticide: Europol

 Incremental discovery may one day lead to photosynthetic breakthrough

 Industrial farming disrupts burn-regrowth cycle in grasslands
WATER WORLD
Panic, damage after deadly Philippine quake

 Power outages after deadly Philippine quake

 Huge floods sweep southern Japan, two dead, 18 missing

 Two dead as strong quake hits central Philippines: officials
WATER WORLD
Gambian army 'hostile elements' working against government

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence

 I.Coast's Comoe park no longer endangered: UNESCO
WATER WORLD
Researchers document early, permanent human settlement in Andes

 Analysis of Neanderthal teeth grooves uncovers evidence of prehistoric dentistry

 Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan

 Beyond bananas: 'Mind reading' technology decodes complex thoughts



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement