Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ABOUT US
Gorillas can learn to clean food on their own, without social cues
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Dec 4, 2017


Gorillas don't need to witnesses others cleaning their food to adopt the behavior. They can learn it on their own -- spontaneously.

Many of the gorilla's abilities are thought to be socially acquired, including food cleaning behavior. But during a series of tests, researchers found gorillas cleaned sand from a dirty apple 75 percent of the time.

"In four of our five gorillas, at least one of the techniques for cleaning was similar to that observed in the wild," Damien Neadle, a researcher at the University of Birmingham, said in a news release. "Given that these two groups are culturally unconnected, it suggests that social learning is not required for this behavior to emerge."

Scientists suggest their findings -- published this week in the journal PLoS One -- don't diminish the importance of social learning among apes. It simply proves gorillas can also develop talents and skills not their own.

"Here, we argue that individual learning is responsible for the form of the behavior, whilst social learning possibly contributes to its frequency," Neadle said.

Intrinsic learning and social learning aren't mutually exclusive. Gorillas can learn the same skill in different ways. It's likely that much of what gorillas and other apes learn is acquired through a combination of learning processes, researchers say.

"Rather than being a binary consideration of either cultural learning or not, behaviors like food cleaning, which can be propagated by shared learning but are also capable of being learnt spontaneously by individuals, could be deemed to be 'soft culture,'" Neadle said.

ABOUT US
Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood
 Durham NC (SPX) Nov 30, 2017
 New moms need social support, and mother chimpanzees are no exception. So much so that female chimps that lack supportive friends and family wait longer to start having babies, according to researchers who have combed through the records of Jane Goodall's famous Gombe chimpanzees. Wild chimpanzee females in western Tanzania who leave home or are orphaned take roughly three years longer to ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
Beijing bans fireworks, evil spirits rejoice

 Southern Chile iceberg splits from glacier, threatens navigation

 China, Myanmar hail close ties amid Rohingya outcry

 Despite Greek shelter, Yazidis struggle to integrate
ABOUT US
Device could reduce the carbon footprint of ethylene production

 Researchers inadvertently boost surface area of nickel nanoparticles for catalysis

 UCLA engineers use deep learning to reconstruct holograms and improve optical microscopy

 Study shows how to get sprayed metal coatings to stick
ABOUT US
Why are there no sea snakes in the Atlantic?

 The world needs to rethink the value of water

 Scientists discover resilient 'heart' of Great Barrier Reef

 Sea turtles' sad fate: from restaurant menus to plastic 'soup'
ABOUT US
Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now

 Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice
ABOUT US
Tokyo 2020 to feed IOC food from disaster-hit regions

 Gene discovery may halt worldwide wheat epidemic

 Genome of wheat ancestor sequenced

 Getting a better handle on methane emissions from livestock
ABOUT US
Indonesia reopening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash fears

 Albania sends in military rescue as heavy rains trigger huge floods

 Bali volcano burns wedding dreams, threatens economy

 16 dead, 100 missing as cyclone hits India, Sri Lanka
ABOUT US
Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

 Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner

 China hails new Zimbabwe leader, denies role in transition
ABOUT US
Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood

 Long-term logging study demonstrates impacts on chimpanzees and gorillas

 What grosses out a chimpanzee?

 Human evolution was uneven and punctuated, suggests new research



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement