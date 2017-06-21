Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast
 by Staff Writers
 Abidjan (AFP) June 21, 2017


The heavy rains drenching Ivory Coast since May have killed at least 15 people in the economic capital Abidjan and injured over two dozen, the government said on Wednesday.

West Africa's rainy season, which lasts three to four months, regularly causes fatalities and damage across Abidjan's hillside shack communities, with 16 people killed last year and 39 in 2014.

"We are today at 15 dead and 25 hurt in total," said Communications Minister Bruno Kone.

Most of the victims lived in the shack communities which cling to hillsides that become unstable in heavy rain.

A previous toll put the number of dead at 11 with several hundred more affected.

The heavy rains also led to the collapse of a bridge into the southern city of San-Pedro, cutting it off for several days. The city hosts the second largest port in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer.

The government pointed blame for the heavy rains on "climate change and structures in high-risk areas despite the warning of previous public information campaigns."

SHAKE AND BLOW
9 children killed as houses collapse in rains in Niger: officials
 Niamey (AFP) June 14, 2017
 At least nine children have been killed in Niger as heavy rains over the past few days caused the collapse of houses in the capital Niamey, the authorities said Wednesday. The children were killed as buildings gave way in different parts of the city, said Zourkaleini Maiga, secretary general of the local authority. One mother told local television how three of her four children had been ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
FLIR awarded $17.9 million contract for Coast Guard surveillance systems

 Portugal forest fire kills 24, injures 20

 As homelands devastated, Indonesian tribe turns to Islam

 Europe's dilemma - how to deal with returning jihadists
SHAKE AND BLOW
Octopus inspires S. Korea 'breakthrough' adhesive patch

 Recycled tires create stronger concrete

 A more sustainable way to refine metals

 NREL-led research effort creates new alloys, phase diagram
SHAKE AND BLOW
Hawaiian canoe comes home after epic round-the-world odyssey

 Global coral bleaching may be ending, US agency says

 A changing climate affects plankton populations

 Amazonia's future will be jeopardized by dams
SHAKE AND BLOW
Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer

 Antarctic researchers take icy plunge to mark solstice

 Scientists throw light on mysterious ice age temperature jumps

 Wet and stormy weather lashed California coast... 8,200 years ago
SHAKE AND BLOW
China 'backyard' pig farmers squeezed as sector scales up

 Climate imperils Ethiopia's coffee output

 China opens gates to US beef imports

 Growers at Bordeaux winefest unite against climate change
SHAKE AND BLOW
Flash flood warning as Tropical Storm Cindy heads towards US

 Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma

 Volcanic 'plumerang' could impact human health

 Four missing after tsunami hits Greenland
SHAKE AND BLOW
Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups

 Five Mali soldiers killed in attack on military camp
SHAKE AND BLOW
World population to reach 9.8 bln in 2050, UN says

 Chinese gays hear wedding bells as Taiwan move fuels hope

 Too much brain activity may contribute to memory, attention impairments

 In tense times, top conductor creates UN of orchestras



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement