Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ABOUT US
How small-world networks occur within bigger and more complex structures
 by Staff Writers
 Leicester UK (SPX) Oct 26, 2017


illustration only

It's a small world after all - and now science has explained why. A study conducted by the University of Leicester and KU Leuven, Belgium, examined how small worlds emerge spontaneously in all kinds of networks, including neuronal and social networks, giving rise to the well-known phenomenon of "six degrees of separation".

Many systems show complex structures, of which a distinctive feature is small-world network organization. They arise in society as well as ecological and protein networks, the networks of the mammalian brain, and even human-built networks such as the Boston subway and the World Wide Web.

The researchers set out to examine whether this is a coincidence that such structures are so wide-spread or is there a common mechanism driving their emergence?

A study recently published in Scientific Reports by an international team of academics from the University of Leicester and KU Leuven showed that these remarkable structures are reached and maintained by the network diffusion, i.e. the traffic flow or information transfer occurring on the network.

The research presents a solution to the long-standing question of why the vast majority of networks around us (WWW, brain, roads, power grid infrastructure) might have a peculiar yet common structure: small-world topology.

The study showed that these structures emerge naturally in systems in which the information flow is accounted for in their evolution.

Nicholas Jarman, who recently completed his PhD degree at the Department of Mathematics, and is first author of the study, said: "Algorithms that lead to small-world networks have been known in scientific community for many decades. The Watts-Strogatz algorithm is a good example. The Watts-Strogatz algorithm, however, was never meant to address the problem of how small-world structure emerges through self-organisation. The algorithm just modifies a network that is already highly organised."

Professor Cees van Leeuwen, who led the research at KU Leuven said: "The network diffusion steers network evolution towards emergence of complex network structures. The emergence is effectuated through adaptive rewiring: progressive adaptation of structure to use, creating short-cuts where network diffusion is intensive while annihilating underused connections. The product of diffusion and adaptive rewiring is universally a small-world structure.

"The overall diffusion rate controls the system's adaptation, biasing local or global connectivity patterns, the latter providing a preferential attachment regime to adaptive rewiring.

"The resulting small-world structures shift accordingly between decentralised (modular) and centralised ones. At their critical transition, network structure is hierarchical, balancing modularity and centrality - a characteristic feature found in, for instance, the human brain."

Dr Ivan Tyukin from the University of Leicester added: "The fact that diffusion over network graph plays crucial role in keeping the system at a somewhat homeostatic equilibrium is particularly interesting. Here we were able to show that it is the diffusion process, however small or big gives rise to small-world network configurations that remain in this peculiar state over long intervals of time. At least as long as we were able to monitor the network development and continuous evolution".

Alexander Gorban, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Leicester commented: "Small-world networks, in which most nodes are not neighbours of one another, but most nodes can be reached from every other node by a small number of steps, were described in mathematics and discovered in nature and human society long ago, in the middle of the previous century.

"The question, how these networks are developing by nature and society remained not completely solved despite of many efforts applied during last twenty years. The work of N. Jarman with co-authors discovers a new and realistic mechanism of emergence of such networks. The answer to the old question became much clearer! I am glad that the University of Leicester is a part of this exciting research."

Nicholas Jarman, Erik Steur, Chris Trengove, Ivan Yu Tyukin, Cees van Leeuwen. "Self-organisation of small-world networks by adaptive rewiring in response to graph diffusion". Scientific Reports, 7: 13158, 2017. 10.1038/s41598-017-12589-9

ABOUT US
Set of 9 million-year-old teeth suggests earliest human relatives could have lived in Europe
 Washington (UPI) Oct 20, 2017
 Researchers in Germany have recovered an unusual set of teeth estimated to be 9.7 million years old. The teeth are unlike any found in Europe or Asia, but closely resemble the teeth of Lucy, the famed female specimen of the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis. Scientists found the teeth while sifting through sediment in the Rhine river near Eppelsheim, a small city in southwester ... read more
Related Links
 University of Leicester
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
17 climbers dead after avalanche in Mongolia

 Sophisticated DNA labs unveiled to help trace the missing

 US Congress passes $36.5 bn in hurricane, wildfire aid

 Mayor of Puerto Rican capital a fighter who took on Trump
ABOUT US
The drop that's good to the very end

 Study shows how rough microparticles can cause big problems

 Selective memory makes data caches 50 percent more efficient

 Electrode materials from the microwave oven
ABOUT US
Among 'green' energy, hydropower is the most dangerous

 Scientists warn that saline lakes in dire situation worldwide

 Cool roofs have water saving benefits too

 Impact of Amazonian hydropower is 'significantly underestimated,'
ABOUT US
Groundwater and tundra fires may work together to thaw permafrost

 Study links rapid ice sheet melting with distant volcanic eruptions

 Scientists surprised to find jellyfish under Arctic sea ice

 Ice stream retreats under a cold climate
ABOUT US
Global wine output hits 50-year low: OIV

 Palm oil production, deforestation blamed for rising temperatures in Indonesia

 Breeding salt-tolerant plants

 EU gives ground on weedkiller fears
ABOUT US
Three killed, one missing in Bulgaria floods

 Floods could hit New York every five years: study

 New magma pathways after giant lateral volcano collapses

 Typhoon leaves five dead after lashing Japan on election day
ABOUT US
Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS

 US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role

 UN anti-torture panel suspends Rwanda trip over 'obstructions'
ABOUT US
Set of 9 million-year-old teeth suggests earliest human relatives could have lived in Europe

 Primate study offers insights into relationship between of jealousy and monogamy

 Genome of a 40,000-year-old man in China reveals region's complex human history

 New study suggests that last common ancestor of humans and apes was smaller than thought



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement