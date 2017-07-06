Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Huge floods sweep southern Japan, two dead, 18 missing
 By Quentin TYBERGHIEN
 Asakura, Japan (AFP) July 6, 2017


Flood death toll worsens in India's Assam
Guwahati, India (AFP) July 6, 2017 - The death toll from worsening monsoon floods in India's Assam state has hit 18 with hundreds of thousands in makeshift camps and no letup in the deluge, officials said Thursday.

"Monsoons are still ongoing. There are fresh developments every hour," Rajib Prakash Barua, a senior Assam State Disaster Management Authority official, told AFP as he confirmed the latest death on Wednesday.

The 18 people have died since the monsoons started in the northeastern state in April, said Barua, speaking from the state's main city Guwahati.

"One person died yesterday, taking the overall death toll in the last week to five. Most people died either because of flooding or electrocution," he added.

Officials say about 395,000 people have so far been affected in 863 villages across Assam's 15 districts.

Many people have moved to makeshift camps set up by authorities on higher ground.

Jorhat and Sonitpur, around 190 miles and 120 miles from Guwahati, are among the worst affected districts in the state. More storms were predicted for Friday and coming days.

At least two people have been killed and 18 others are missing in huge floods that are surging through southern Japan, with authorities warning hundreds of thousands of people to flee.

Unprecedented torrential rain has caused rivers to burst their banks, sweeping away roads and houses, and destroying schools.

Thousands of soldiers and other rescuer workers were scrambling Thursday to reach people cut off by torrents of swirling water or threatened by landslides, as forecasters warned of worse to come.

"We are in an extremely serious situation," Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said, warning of the danger of collapsing hillsides and adding "many people are still missing".

More than 50 centimetres (20 inches) of rain deluged parts of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, over 12 hours on Wednesday, the meteorological agency said.

Downpours will likely continue through Friday, the agency said as the region grapples with the aftermath of a typhoon that raked the country this week.

Authorities lifted "special" heavy rain warnings for the hardest hit prefectures of Fukuoka and Oita, although lesser warnings remained in place.

Japan is deploying 7,500 police, rescue personnel and troops in affected areas of Kyushu, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

"There is a lot of information about people who are unaccounted for," he told a press conference, declining to confirm the number of people missing.

Those included a child reportedly carried off by a fast-flowing river and a couple who had not been seen since their house was swept away.

A man was found dead in the city of Asakura in Fukuoka prefecture, public broadcaster NHK and Jiji Press reported, citing police sources.

NHK and Jiji also reported that a man died in a landslide in Hita, in Oita prefecture, but an official there could not immediately confirm it.

Local officials said in total they knew of 18 people who were missing in Fukuoka and Oita.

- 'Hang in there!' -

Television footage showed rolling waves from swollen rivers hitting residential areas, tearing up roads and inundating farmland.

Asakura was among the hardest hit with footage showing floodwaters surging through the streets.

Ryoichi Nishioka, who grows flowers in the city, said he tried to save them from damage amid fast rising waters the night before.

"I tried to protect them by covering them up but couldn't make it," he told AFP. "Then the swirling water flooded this area and swept away the greenhouses."

Nishioka, 67, also described helping a man who clung to an electric pole as muddy waters rampaged through the area.

"We had a blackout, so I used a flashlight from the second floor and put light for him," he said. "I was calling out to encourage him for three hours from 9pm to midnight.

"I shouted: 'Hang in there!'" The man was ultimately rescued, Nishioka said.

An elderly man in the hard-hit Haki district of Asakura told NHK how furniture bobbed in the flood waters that inundated his home.

"I dodged them and escaped in a gush of water," he said.

A railroad bridge has been destroyed by the raging Kagetsu river, disrupting train services, a railway spokesman said.

Several other train lines were also forced to delay or stop operations due to heavy rains, while local officials called off classes at primary and middle schools.

Deadly floods hit central, southern China: Flash floods kill 11 in Pakistan
 Beijing (AFP) July 3, 2017
 Rainstorms have triggered floods across central and southern China, forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes and leaving three dozen dead or missing, state media reported Monday. At least 16 people were killed and a further 10 were unaccounted for in the southern Guangxi region as of Sunday, Xinhua news agency said, citing local authorities. Thousands of hectares of cropl ... read more
 Huge floods sweep southern Japan, two dead, 18 missing

