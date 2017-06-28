Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Humans lived year round in the Andean highlands 7,000 years ago
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jun 28, 2017


Archaeologists have confirmed humans occupied year-round settlements in the Andean highlands as early as 7,000 years ago.

Excavations at archaeological sites in southern Peru suggest early hunter-gatherers began occupying Andean settlements some 9,000 years ago. But researchers haven't been able to agree on when those settlements became permanent.

As part of the latest study, scientists excavated and analyzed the remains of 16 people, as well as 80,000 artifacts. To determine when the hunter-gatherers' use of the settlement became permanent, researchers looked at oxygen and carbon isotope ratios in the human remains. Scientists also considered the population's demographic makeup, the distance to the nearest low-elevation settlements and the types of tools found among the highland sites.

The human bones revealed high levels of carbon isotopes and low levels of oxygen isotopes, suggesting the settlers spent their entire lives at the highland site. Researchers also argue the distances between the highlands and low-elevation settlements were too great to traverse seasonally. The presence of women and children confirms the population wasn't migrating seasonally. Scientists determined the tools found among the highland settlements were made from nearby rock sources.

All together, the evidence confirms early hunter-gatheres began occupying Andean settlements permanently at least 7,000 years ago.

"This gives us a very strong baseline to help understand the rates of cultural and genetic change in the Andean highlands, a region known for the domestication of alpaca, potatoes and other plants; emergence of state-level political and economic complexity; and rapid human adaptation to high-elevation life," Randy Haas, a postdoctoral research associate in anthropology at the University of Wyoming, said in a news release.

Haas and his colleagues published their work this week in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

"These results constitute the strongest evidence to date that people were living year-round in the Andean highlands at least 7,000 years ago," Haas said. "Such high-elevation environments were among the last frontiers of human colonization, and this knowledge holds implications for understanding rates of genetic, physiological and cultural adaption in the human species."

ABOUT US
The neural relationship between light and sleep
 Pasadena CA (SPX) Jun 27, 2017
 Humans are diurnal animals, meaning that we usually sleep at night and are awake during the day, due at least in part to light or the lack thereof. Light is known to affect sleep indirectly by entraining - modifying the length of - our circadian rhythms and also rapidly and directly due to a phenomenon known as masking. But while a great deal is known about how light affects circadian rhyt ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
China lowers number of missing in landslide to 73

 Rising seas could result in 2 billion refugees by 2100

 New landslide hits China disaster area

 Twitter algorithm can identify riots before police reports
ABOUT US
Lightweight steel production breakthrough: Brittle phases controlled

 3-D-printed jars in ball-milling experiments

 Nagoya University chemists turn metal catalysis on its head for a sustainable future

 One billion suns: World's brightest laser sparks new behavior in light
ABOUT US
Water exists in two distinct liquid phases

 Wave beams mix and stir the ocean to create climate

 Great Barrier Reef a $42 billion asset 'too big to fail': study

 Ten million tons of fish wasted every year despite declining fish stocks
ABOUT US
Collapse of the European ice sheet caused chaos

 Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer

 Scientists throw light on mysterious ice age temperature jumps

 Wet and stormy weather lashed California coast... 8,200 years ago
ABOUT US
Lake harvests are likely more fruitful than we knew

 Bubbling Chinese market centre-stage at world wine fest

 China 'backyard' pig farmers squeezed as sector scales up

 China opens gates to US beef imports
ABOUT US
Role aerosols play in climate change unlocked by spectacular Icelandic volcanic eruption

 Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

 Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma

 One killed as Storm Cindy makes landfall in southern US
ABOUT US
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
ABOUT US
Beyond bananas: 'Mind reading' technology decodes complex thoughts

 New research suggests problematic memories could be deleted

 The neural relationship between light and sleep

 World population to reach 9.8 bln in 2050, UN says



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement