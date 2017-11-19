Hundreds of Haitians protest government corruption

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Port-Au-Prince (AFP) Nov 19, 2017
Hundreds of Haitian opposition activists took to the streets of Port-au-Prince on Saturday to protest the army's remobilization and government corruption.
While there were no immediate reports of injuries, protesters burned tires, blocked roads and set fire to a truck carrying refrigerators. Some banged on percussion instruments.
"We don't want this army of thieves. We need an army that brings us security... They want to kill all of us poor people," said Robert Nossant, who lives in one of the capital's impoverished neighborhoods.
As with many other protesters, Nossant was demonstrating against a police operation that took place Monday in the Grand Ravine neighborhood.
Police acknowledged that at least seven civilians died during the anti-gang operation. Two police officers were also shot dead.
Responding to growing anger from residents following the operation, a justice of the peace was dispatched to the scene Thursday and reported finding the corpses of nine civilians.
"(President) Jovenel Moise is establishing a partisan army, an army of torturers. But remobilizing the army should be part of a national debate," said Andre Michel, a lawyer who leads an opposition movement.
"This army should not have been established in a unilateral way like this. That's why we are against it."
In the northern coastal town of Cap-Haitien, meanwhile, the country's first military parade in 23 years took place.
Demobilized in 1995 due to its participation in numerous reprisals and coups d'etat, Haiti's armed forces were re-established in 2015 at the prompting of then-president Michel Martelly, and 150 soldiers were trained in Ecuador.
On Friday, Moise officially remobilized the army by naming an interim chief of staff of the armed forces tasked with forming the military's upper echelons of command.
New York (AFP) Nov 15, 2017
A Texas chemical plant explosion during Hurricane Harvey underscores the need for industrial plants to rethink emergency preparedness for more serious storms, US investigators said Wednesday. "Our message is you do have to reassess your worst-case scenario," US Chemical Safety Board director Vanessa Allen Sutherland said in a briefing on the probe of the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texa ... read more
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement