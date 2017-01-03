Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
'I am not a miracle worker': new UN chief
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Jan 3, 2017


The new United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres, warned Tuesday that the world body faces "very challenging times" and asked for support of reforms to make it better able to deal with them.

Before beginning his first day of work at UN headquarters in New York, Guterres, who succeeded Ban Ki-moon as secretary-general on January 1, addressed staff and diplomats about the need for an overhaul of the international organization.

"I think it is useful to say there are no miracles," he said. "I am sure I am not a miracle maker."

The unanimous election of Guterres -- who fought for migrants' rights as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for a decade -- has energized UN diplomats who see him as a skilled politician who may be able to overcome the divisions crippling the 193-nation UN.

In his remarks to personnel, Guterres underscored the complex crises in the world that the UN must deal with to foster peace.

"We should have no illusions," he said. "We are facing very challenging times."

"We see everywhere in the world conflicts that multiply and are interlinked and have triggered this new phenomenon of global terrorism."

Guterres noted, in this context, "the generosity of the Turkish people... victim of a terrible terrorist attack" at a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve.

While the UN has eased the sufferings of people, "we still fail in the prevention of conflicts and conflict resolution," he said, in an implicit reference to the war in Syria.

"There is a lot of resistance in many parts of the world, a lot of skepticism about the role the UN can play," he added.

"We need to be able to recognize our shortcomings, our failures," the Portuguese former prime minister told hundreds of people gathered for his address.

He called for a strong engagement to change, reform and improve the international body and "get rid of the straightjacket of bureaucracy."

"The only way we can achieve our goals is to really work together as a team and serve the values enshrined in the Charter and that unite humanity," he said.

Asked by reporters whether he was concerned about US President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of the UN, Guterres said: "No. I'm concerned with all the terrible problems we face in the world."

He cited wars, human rights violations and poverty. "I hope that we will all be able to come together to solve these problems."

Trump, in a tweet last week, denounced the UN as "just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time."

In a New Year's message Sunday as he took the helm of the UN, Guterres said he wanted to make 2017 a year to "put peace first."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
A 2016 love story: the Macedonian cop and the Iraqi refugee
 Kumanovo, Macedonia (AFP) Dec 30, 2016
 The scene was hardly conducive to romance: she was a sick Iraqi in a wave of refugees trying to enter Serbia, while he belonged to the stern Macedonian police force keeping guard. But Noora Arkavazi, a Kurdish Muslim, and Orthodox Christian Bobi Dodevski quickly fell in love after they met at the muddy border in early March - and celebrated their wedding four months later. Bobi recalls ... read more

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Cyprus urges Turkey to face up to responsibilities

 A 2016 love story: the Macedonian cop and the Iraqi refugee

 US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?

 'Tiny earthquakes' help scientists predict mountain rock falls
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
The hidden inferno inside your laser pointer

 Advance in intense pulsed light sintering opens door to improved electronics manufacturing

 Divide and conquer pattern searching

 Meet a 'Spacecraft Dressmaker'
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Zimbabwe water crisis gives rise to backdoor sellers

 Bangladeshi fishermen claim Myanmar navy attacked trawler

 Damascenes struggle after clashes cut off water

 Scientists find genes driving Bahama pupfish specialization
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Detailed Greenland glacier data released

 Ice loss in 2016: A year in review

 Satellites observe 'traffic jams' in Antarctic Ice Stream caused by tides

 Arctic lakes thawing earlier each year
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Britain gets creative in fighting rampant food waste

 Zambia drafts in air force to combat pests

 After Asia, palm oil faces backlash in Africa

 Strip tillage, rowcovers for organic cucurbit production
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Strong quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami risk

 Floods in DR Congo kill at least 50: provincial governor

 Flood threats changing across US

 Six dead, 18 missing in Philippines' Christmas typhoon
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
SEC probes Mozambique debt sold by Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas

 Guinea soldier wanted over stadium massacre appears in court

 Nigerian army 'crushes' Boko Haram in key stronghold

 UN cancels controversial Gambia army chief's Darfur visit
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New study finds evolution of brain and tooth size were not linked in humans

 Study: Language barriers holding back global science

 Ancient DNA can both diminish and defend modern minds

 Archaeologists: Chaco Canyon inhabitants likely relied on imported food



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.