Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution
 by Staff Writers
 Jena, Germany (SPX) Jul 31, 2017


Powerful new phylogenetic comparative methods can be applied to D-Place, a massive open-access database of places, language, culture and environment, and other databases in order to reconstruct the history of cultures and test theories about major transitions in human history. The map here shows the global distribution of independent vs. extended family living.

Over the past 10,000 years human cultures have expanded from small groups of hunter-gatherers to colossal and complexly organized societies. The secrets to how and why this major cultural transition occurred have largely remained elusive.

In an article published on July 24 by Russell Gray and Joseph Watts in PNAS they outline how advances in computational methods and large cross-cultural datasets are beginning to reveal the broad patterns and processes underlying our cultural histories.

Ten thousand years ago most humans lived in small, kin based, relatively egalitarian groups. Today we live in colossal nation states with distantly related members, complex hierarchical organization, and huge social inequality. This change in size and structure of human social organization over this time represents a major transition in human's evolutionary history, one that we still know remarkably little about.

To date, most research on cultural evolution focuses on microevolution; changes that occur within cultural groups over relatively short periods of time. However, as Russell Gray, Director of the Department of Linguistic and Cultural Evolution at MPI-SHH points out "processes observed at the micro level do not necessarily explain the macroevolutionary patterns and major transitions we observed in deeper human history."

In a new article by Russell Gray and Joseph Watts in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) present a "plea" for research on cultural macroevolution. The authors highlight the exciting potential to combined cutting edge statistical methods and comprehensive cross-cultural database to resolve longstanding debates about the major cultural transitions in human prehistory.

Recent years have seen the growth of large cross-cultural databases that document the features and diversity of human cultures. For example, the database called Lexibank contains data on 2,500 of languages, the Database of Religious History documents hundreds of different religious beliefs and practices, and D-Place documents our means of subsistence, kinship systems and a striking array of marital, sexual, and child-rearing norms. These databases are open access and allow anyone to visualize and download data on the diversity of human cultural systems.

Powerful new phylogenetic comparative methods can be applied to these databases in order to reconstruct the history of cultures and test theories about major transitions in human history. Gray, Watts and colleagues have begun to use these methods to reconstruct the ancestral history of Indo-European languages as well as test the role of Big Gods and human sacrifice in the evolution of large, complex societies.

According to Watts "we're entering a new age of research in the humanities, one in which theories about the major transitions in human history are built and tested using powerful computational methods."

Research paper

ABOUT US
In saliva, clues to a 'ghost' species of ancient human
 Buffalo NY (SPX) Jul 25, 2017
 In saliva, scientists have found hints that a "ghost" species of archaic humans may have contributed genetic material to ancestors of people living in Sub-Saharan Africa today. The research adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that sexual rendezvous between different archaic human species may not have been unusual. Past studies have concluded that the forebears of modern hum ... read more
Related Links
 Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
Smart sensors could save lives

 New phase change mechanism could lead to new class of chemical vapor sensors

 Robot finds possible melted fuel inside Fukushima reactor

 Cheap 3D printed prosthetics could be game changer for Nepal
ABOUT US
Writing with the electron beam: Now in silver

 Scientists announce the quest for high-index materials

 A new synthesis route for alternative catalysts of noble metals

 Synthetic materials systems that can "count" and sense their size
ABOUT US
Coral gardening is benefiting Caribbean reefs

 Vietnam says four fishermen wounded by Indonesian navy

 Coastal armoring and its ecological effects in soft sediment environments

 Health risk alarm over water rationing in Rome
ABOUT US
A new model yields insights into glaciers' retreats and advances

 NASA flights gauge summer sea ice melt in the Arctic

 Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas

 Microbe study highlights Greenland ice sheet toxicity
ABOUT US
Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 French grape harvest heading to historic low

 Kenyan cattle herders defend 'necessary' land invasions

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments
ABOUT US
Floodwaters swallow Myanmar pagoda

 Eight more dead in India's worsening monsoon floods

 25 found dead as toll from Indian floods nears 120: officials

 Crustal limestone platforms feed carbon to many of Earth's arc volcanoes
ABOUT US
Two German UN peacekeepers killed in Mali helicopter crash

 China warns Botswana over Dalai Lama visit

 Peace deal eludes Senegal's Casamance, 35 years on

 Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW
ABOUT US
How did early humans survive aridity and prolonged drought in Africa

 In saliva, clues to a 'ghost' species of ancient human

 Artifacts suggest humans arrived in Australia earlier than thought

 Startup touts neuro-stimulation as 'medicine for the brain'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement