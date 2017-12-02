Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SHAKE AND BLOW
India, Sri Lanka cyclone death toll rises to 26
 by Staff Writers
 Colombo (AFP) Dec 2, 2017


Thousands took to relief camps in Sri Lanka and southern India on Saturday to escape rising floodwaters after a cyclone killed at least 26 people.

Cyclone Ockhi has left 13 people dead in Sri Lanka and killed an equal number in India's Kerala and Tamil Nadu states since Friday as it churns in the Arabian Sea.

Eleven people, mostly fishermen, remained missing in the two countries as nearly 9,000 people sought shelter in relief camps.

Scores of localites suffered flooding and cut power and telephone lines as winds of up to 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour swept the region.

Weather experts warned of more heavy rains to come, as the water level rose in several rivers in southern India.

The tiny Indian island of Lakshadweep off the country's western coast braced for winds of 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour.

The Sri Lankan disaster management centre said 77,000 people in 16 districts have been affected, with the highest number in the southern Galle district.

Nearly 4,000 people are in Sri Lankan relief camps amid widespread destruction of property.

Authorities are on red alert in coastal areas, with five deaths already reported in Kanyakumari on the southern tip of India.

Schools and colleges in parts of India's southern states have been shut as authorities try to restore nearly 4,000 snapped power lines.

The Kerala state emergency department said nearly 3,200 people were in relief camps. "Seven people died in several incidents and 218 were rescued from the sea," an agency official told AFP.

Weather officials said the storm was likely to move north into Tamil Nadu and the east coast state of Andhra Pradesh in the next four days.

India's eastern coast -- including major cities like Chennai and Bhubaneswar -- are prone to storms that wreak immense damage between April and December.

In 1999, more than 8,000 people were killed when a cyclone battered the eastern state of Orissa.

While Cyclone Ockhi was said to be weakening, another tropical storm was brewing in the Bay of Bengal on the east coast, officials said.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Cyclone Cempaka kills at least 19 in Indonesia
 Jakarta (AFP) Nov 29, 2017
 A tropical cyclone which hit Indonesia's main island of Java has triggered severe flooding and landslides which left 19 dead, an official said Wednesday. Landslides claimed 15 lives in east and central Java, while four others perished in floods unleashed by Cyclone Cempaka. "Thousands of homes, hectares of agricultural land and public facilities are also flooded," said Sutopo Purwo Nugr ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Beijing evicts migrants onto cold streets, sparking outcry

 Russia opens commission into 'nuclear incident' report

 Seven 'trapped' after cargo ships collide off south China

 China port city blast caused by illegal explosives: police
SHAKE AND BLOW
New way to write magnetic info could pave the way for hardware neural networks

 Device could reduce the carbon footprint of ethylene production

 Researchers inadvertently boost surface area of nickel nanoparticles for catalysis

 X-rays reveal the biting truth about parrotfish teeth
SHAKE AND BLOW
Why are there no sea snakes in the Atlantic?

 The world needs to rethink the value of water

 Scientists discover resilient 'heart' of Great Barrier Reef

 Children who avoid tap water have lower lead levels but more tooth decay
SHAKE AND BLOW
Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice

 Added Arctic data shows global warming didn't pause
SHAKE AND BLOW
Istanbul anglers keep up tradition despite stocks alarm

 Gene discovery may halt worldwide wheat epidemic

 Genome of wheat ancestor sequenced

 Fighting plant disease at warm temperatures keeps food on the table
SHAKE AND BLOW
Indonesia reopening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash fears

 New Zealand says no charges over killer quake building

 Bali volcano burns wedding dreams, threatens economy

 16 dead, 100 missing as cyclone hits India, Sri Lanka
SHAKE AND BLOW
Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner

 China hails new Zimbabwe leader, denies role in transition

 China taps Africa at Morocco Silk Road investment forum
SHAKE AND BLOW
Long-term logging study demonstrates impacts on chimpanzees and gorillas

 Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood

 What grosses out a chimpanzee?

 Human evolution was uneven and punctuated, suggests new research



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement