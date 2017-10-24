Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WOOD PILE
Indigenous groups warn Paris accord imperiled by deforestation
 By Joe JACKSON
 London (AFP) Oct 24, 2017


Indigenous leaders and forestry experts warned on Tuesday that without more funding and protection for forests and their peoples, the world will fail to meet the ambitious goals set by the Paris Agreement.

In "a declaration of the guardians of the forest," the coalition of indigenous groups called on countries to help stop the killing of its leaders, ensure legal recognition of their lands and designate environmental degradation a crime against humanity.

The indigenous leaders from 14 countries, including Brazil and Indonesia, came to London as part of a European tour to protest against deforestation.

"The situation in our communities is really difficult," Mina Setra, an indigenous leader from Indonesia, told reporters at the Royal Society, ahead of a protest march to the British parliament.

"We are proven to be the protectors, the guardian of the forest. Governments are failing to protect forests; they destroy forests," she said.

Organisers of the campaign point to studies showing protecting and enhancing forests can provide as much as 30 percent of the climate change mitigation required to reach targets set by the Paris accord.

Research has also shown that deforestation rates are lowest, and carbon storage and biodiversity higher, when indigenous and community land rights are secure.

But new data compiled by the University of Maryland and released earlier this month by Global Forest Watch showed global tree cover loss reached a record 73.4 million acres (29.7 million hectares) in 2016.

"We need to save the forests to meet the Paris Agreement goals," Alain Frechette, of the Rights and Resources Initiative, told AFP on the sidelines of the London event.

"And to save the forests we need to save the people who are actually protecting the forests right now."

Ben Leather, an investigator for Global Witness, a London-based advocacy group which counts the number of "environment defenders" murdered annually, told those gathered that 153 such activists had been killed so far this year.

That is on pace to match the 200 killed in 2016, of which more than 40 percent were indigenous people.

"If governments are serious about tackling climate change they must commit both funds and political will to guaranteeing that indigenous peoples and local communities can manage their own forests, and that they are kept safe," he said.

A calculation of forest financing released this month found only two percent -- $3.6 billion (3.1 billion euro) -- of the $167 billion in international development aid committed since 2010 to reduce carbon emission had been directed at reducing deforestation.

The study, "Finance for Forests" by international advisory company Climate Focus, also noted that funding promoting land-intensive development and agriculture -- the leading cause of deforestation -- dwarfed deforestation funding by 39 times.

WOOD PILE
Tropical tree roots represent an underappreciated carbon pool
 Panama City, Panama (SPX) Oct 18, 2017
 Ask someone to draw a tree and s/he will invariably draw a trunk and branches - leaving the roots out of the picture. In a unique study of tropical tree roots at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute published in PLOS ONE, roots accounted for almost 30 percent of the total biomass of young trees. The authors hope that future estimates of carbon storage and water-use by tropical forests wil ... read more
Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Mayor of Puerto Rican capital a fighter who took on Trump

 Insured losses from hurricanes, Mexico quakes $95 bln: Swiss Re estimate

 Zurich Insurance sees $700 mln in hurricane claims in Q3

 Mexicans pick up the pieces one month after quake
WOOD PILE
The drop that's good to the very end

 Study shows how rough microparticles can cause big problems

 Chemical treatment improves quantum dot lasers

 Missing link between new topological phases of matter discovered
WOOD PILE
Hardy corals make their moves to build new reefs from scratch

 Ancient Turkish town prepares to vanish under floodwaters

 Cool roofs have water saving benefits too

 World's deepest lake in peril, scientists warn
WOOD PILE
Mountain glaciers shrinking across the West

 Drive for giant new marine sanctuary in Antarctica

 As ice sheet melts, Greenland's fjords become less salty

 Thousands of penguin chicks starve in Antarctica
WOOD PILE
Antelope perfume keeps flies away from cows

 More than 1.3 million demand EU weedkiller ban

 Little growth observed in India's methane emissions

 India to close colonial-era military farms
WOOD PILE
Typhoon leaves five dead after lashing Japan on election day

 Volcanic eruption showers Solomons' villages with ash

 Ancient Turkish town prepares to vanish under floodwaters

 Is it gonna blow? Measuring volcanic emissions from space
WOOD PILE
US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role

 UN anti-torture panel suspends Rwanda trip over 'obstructions'

 C. Africa holds military intervention record
WOOD PILE
Set of 9 million-year-old teeth suggests earliest human relatives could have lived in Europe

 Primate study offers insights into relationship between of jealousy and monogamy

 Genome of a 40,000-year-old man in China reveals region's complex human history

 New study suggests that last common ancestor of humans and apes was smaller than thought



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement